Connections Area Agency on Aging will offer The Stress-Busting Program for Family Caregivers free of charge this spring.

The Stress-Busting Program is designed to improve the quality of life of family caregivers and help caregivers manage their stress and cope better with their lives, according to a press release from the agency.

The online (via Zoom) program will be offered in nine weekly 90-minute sessions, which will be held from 1:30 to 3 p.m. every Tuesday from April 4 through May 30. The program is conducted in a small group setting with two trained group facilitators. Participants are provided a variety of resources, including a handbook that covers class content.

The Stress-Busting Program teaches you:

• The impact of stress on your health and how it relates to caregiving.

• How to deal with stress through relaxation techniques and problem solving.

• How to care for yourself while providing better care for your loved one.

Caregivers who have completed this program feel significantly lower stress, depression and anxiety and are able to enjoy a better quality of life, the press release states. They have also experienced improvement in their ability to relax, manage stress and feel better about themselves.

Connections Area Agency on Aging Family Caregiver Program supports people who care for their parents, spouses or others age 60-plus by providing information, resources and support.

For more information or to register, contact Aubury Krueger-Kutchara at Connections Area Agency on Aging at 800-432-9209, Ext. 8132 or akrueger@connectionsaaa.org.