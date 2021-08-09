Connections to offer virtual dementia session

Connections Area Agency on Aging will offer a Dementia Friends virtual lunch-and-learn session.
The event, hosted by Jan Schnack, family caregiver community engagement specialist, will run from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 24.
The session is a discussion where attendees will learn what dementia is, what it’s like to live with the disease and some tips for communicating with people who have dementia, according to a press release from Connections. Participants are asked to turn their new understanding of dementia into a practical action that can help someone living in the community. The action can be as big or small as a person chooses.
Those interested in attending the virtual session can sign up on the Connections website at tinyurl.com/CAAADementiaFriends or call Jan Schnack at 1-800-432-9209, ext. 8116.
