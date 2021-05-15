 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Connections will distribute farmers market vouchers
0 comments
top story

Connections will distribute farmers market vouchers

{{featured_button_text}}
20210511_new_rivercityfarmersmarket_3

Produce and other various goodies are put out for sale during the opening day of the River City Farmers Market on Saturday, May 8, 2021. The market will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through September in the parking lot at the YMCA Healthy Living Center, 714 S. Main St., in Council Bluffs. It moved to that location in 2016 after more than 30 years at the Omni Centre Business Park.

 Staff file photo/Joe Shearer

Seniors who have a hankering for some fresh produce will soon get a little help.

Connections Area Agency on Aging will accept calls beginning in June regarding farmers market vouchers, according to a press release from the agency.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Through the program, seniors meeting income requirements can obtain vouchers to purchase $30 worth of fresh, locally grown produce. Since Connections’ offices are currently closed to the public, older Iowans can call beginning June 1 and leave a message with their name and phone number. All calls will be returned within five business days, the press release stated. The staffer returning the call will take information over the phone and fill out an application. Vouchers will be mailed out each Thursday to those who qualify.

To be eligible, applicants must be at least 60 years old and have an annual income of less than $23,828 for individuals or $32,227 for couples.

Connections requests that callers leave only one message per person or couple. Walk-in applicants will not be allowed this year.

Those interested in vouchers can call 800-432-9209, extension 8888 beginning June 1 and leave a message.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 14

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert