Connections will distribute farmers market vouchers

Seniors who have a hankering for some fresh produce will soon get a little help.

Connections Area Agency on Aging will accept calls beginning in June regarding farmers market vouchers, according to a press release from the agency.

Through the program, seniors meeting income requirements can obtain vouchers to purchase $30 worth of fresh, locally grown produce. Since Connections’ offices are currently closed to the public, older Iowans can call beginning June 1 and leave a message with their name and phone number. All calls will be returned within five business days, the press release stated. The staffer returning the call will take information over the phone and fill out an application. Vouchers will be mailed out each Thursday to those who qualify.

To be eligible, applicants must be at least 60 years old and have an annual income of less than $23,828 for individuals or $32,227 for couples.

Connections requests that callers leave only one message per person or couple. Walk-in applicants will not be allowed this year.

Those interested in vouchers can call 800-432-9209, extension 8888 beginning June 1 and leave a message.

