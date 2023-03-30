Conservation Corps Minnesota & Iowa, a nonprofit with offices in Granger and Waterloo, is seeking 18- to 35-year-olds to fill AmeriCorps positions in Iowa this summer.

CCMI provides opportunities for crew members to perform outdoor conservation projects that help to mitigate and combat the impact of climate change, improve access to outdoor recreation, restore natural habitat, protect waterways and respond to community needs and natural disasters, according to a press release from CCMI.

CCMI Eastern Iowa Field Coordinator Aaron Demory is a National Guard member who was a crew leader in Iowa last year, working with project host Linn County Conservation. He gained technical skills and certificates, along with a better understanding of conservation.

He describes CCMI’s field crew program as a “summer camp for twenty-somethings.” He is available to share his experiences and what positions are currently open in Iowa. Positions for the summer include Iowa Monarch Crews, Water Trails Crews and Iowa Trails Crews.

Crew members receive an education award of up to $6,345 to be used for future tuition or existing student loans. The program also provides a monthly stipend, health insurance and forbearance on student loans during the service period. For more information or to apply for a position, visit conservationcorps.org/join.