Pottawattamie Conservation says its first year operating Mt. Crescent Ski Area was an overall success.

The department presented information detailing park attendance, fiscal year 2023 financials and more to the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors at its Tuesday, July 18, meeting.

According to officials, the amount of interest from visitors exceeded expectations, despite being one of the driest winters in recent memory. With snowfall totals well below the annual county average, 2022 preseason sales at Mt. Crescent were higher than any year dating back to at least 2016.

“The over $200,000 in pre-season sales, told us that even before we opened our doors, the public was gaining trust in the county owning and operating Mt. Crescent Ski Area,” said Jeff Franco, deputy director of Pottawattamie County Conservation. “That energy continued throughout the entire ski season. We’re very pleased with how things went in our first year.”

Ski season at Mt. Crescent ran from Dec. 21, 2022, to March 12, 2023. Over those 57 days of operation, revenue more than doubled expenses, according to reports, for a total profit of more than $469,000.

February and March were the busiest months for the ski hill, board members were told. A majority of the revenue came from non-residents of Pottawattamie County, including a large portion from Nebraska, Franco told the board.

“We understand there has been interest from our citizens on the return on investment of this property,” said Mitch Kay, chief financial officer for Pottawattamie County. “Some of the conservation efforts may be hard to quantify in monetary returns, but a first-year return on Mt. Crescent of over 25% of the $1.84 million investment is outstanding.”

The $1.84 million investment reported was figured by factoring in the purchase price of the entire property, county money spent toward additional investment and what amount of land was used for the ski hill, Kay reported.

The county purchased the 106-acre property last year for about $3.5 million, of which 40.8 acres are dedicated to the ski hill. About 28 acres are currently in use, with 12.8 additional acres may be developed some day.

The remaining 65-plus acres were dedicated as natural lands, connecting the property to Hitchcock Nature Center. Conservation owns and manages 1,482 acres at Hitchcock.

Franco said the purchase of Mt. Crescent was not just about winter recreation, calling the acquisition “much more than just a ski area“ that was about protecting and preserving one of the rarest ecological communities on the continent.

"The ski hill was never really something that we anticipated we were going to do, but we knew it was a recreational opportunity that was out there that this region does not have anywhere else, so we felt it was important to keep continuing this opportunity," Mark Shoemaker, executive director of Pottawattamie Conservation, said at the board meeting.

Out of 99 counties in Iowa, Pottawattamie County is the second largest county geographically and has the 10th largest population in the state, yet the county ranks 83rd in the number of public areas offered and 45th in the number of acres of public land, Pottawattamie County Conservation reported.

“Since the early 1990s, we’ve had a goal to protect and preserve as much of our small portion of the globally significant Loess Hills as possible, more specifically, the land surrounding Hitchcock Nature Center,” said Chad Graeve, natural resource specialist for Pottawattamie County Conservation. “We’ve been able to expand those efforts, while having the added benefit of improving outdoor recreation opportunities.

“The skiing is very compatible with the ecological restoration goals that we have," Graeve said. "And it’s also … a unique form of recreation that’s available nowhere else in the county or region and we, being charged with providing outdoor recreational opportunities in the county, we’ve always wanted to see that continue.”

According to data presented, 10% of the revenue from the 2022-23 ski season came from county residents. The remaining 90% was produced by visitors from outside the county, signifying Mt. Crescent plays a significant role in local tourism opportunities.

Businesses in Crescent reportedly experienced dramatic increases in sales this past winter, with some owners expressing an increases of 15% to 20% in sales. Others adjusted operating hours to meet the demand of customers coming to and from the ski area.

“It’s very clear that this tourist destination contributes not only to the benefit of Pottawattamie County residents, but also to people coming in from outside the area and bringing their dollars with them,” said Brenda Mainwaring, president and CEO of the Iowa West Foundation. “When all of us, collectively, start contributing to the wellbeing of our community, we make this county a place where people love to live.”

Tuesday’s presentation also included remarks from long-time ski instructor Denny Schaeppi and Steve Lindeman, the son of former Mt. Crescent owner Russ Lindeman. Both expressed excitement for the positive changes Pottawattamie County ownership has brought to Mt. Crescent.

Changes may continue in the long-term for the operation as well. With support from the Iowa West Foundation, which also supported the original acquisition of the property, Pottawattamie County has hired a development firm to explore future potential of the recreation area.

Vermont-based SE Group offers what officials tab as “elite experience” in multi-season recreation planning, opening the door for Mt. Crescent to be a year-round regional destination.

“With the early success we’ve experienced, we feel it’s best to explore all possibilities for the future of Mt. Crescent,” Franco said. “We owe it to our residents to make sure we’re maximizing our offerings, and we’ve hired some of the best in the industry to help us look into that.”