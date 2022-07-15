Construction around old Mall of the Bluffs property to begin Monday

On Monday (July 18), construction will begin on pavement, sanitary and storm sewers around the new Menards/old Mall of the Bluffs property.

The work will be done in phases to maintain access to all businesses at all times. Phase 1 includes the closure of a portion of the road that runs between Hy-Vee and Casey’s, immediately east of Madison Avenue. Access to these businesses will be via the road north of Hy-Vee or the Bennett Avenue or Mall Drive entrance roads.