Construction around old Mall of the Bluffs property to begin Monday

On Monday (July 18), construction will begin on pavement, sanitary and storm sewers around the new Menards/old Mall of the Bluffs property.

 COURTESY CITY OF COUNCIL BLUFFS VIA FACEBOOK

On Monday (July 18), construction will begin on pavement, sanitary and storm sewers around the new Menards/old Mall of the Bluffs property.

The work will be done in phases to maintain access to all businesses at all times. Phase 1 includes the closure of a portion of the road that runs between Hy-Vee and Casey’s, immediately east of Madison Avenue. Access to these businesses will be via the road north of Hy-Vee or the Bennett Avenue or Mall Drive entrance roads.

Residents are asked to remember that until the entire project is complete, the roads within the perimeter of Madison Avenue, Bennett Avenue and Mall Drive remain private property and are not maintained by the City of Council Bluffs.

