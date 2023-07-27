The Cosmopolitan Club of Council Bluffs, a community service projects organization, has a primary mission to support efforts to prevent and find a cure for diabetes.

With this mission at the forefront, we have heartily adopted the phrase... “We believe in a world someday free of diabetes.”

By providing tangible services, including camping and educational opportunities, as well as service/alert dogs for children and their families who are living with diabetes, “I am proud to say we have been instrumental in helping many deserving young people to manage their condition towards a better way of life,” said Kent Stopak, club treasurer.

“These accomplishments have been made possible through the work of our loyal members, and the generosity of donating businesses and caring individuals of Southwest Iowa,” added Cosmo Club president, Jerry Orozco.

To continue and enlarge upon this mission, the club announced last week its 2023 goal to raise $25,000 to ensure a brighter world for children who are victims of diabetes. To meet this commitment, the club — now 40 members strong and assisted by members of their families — has contracted to staff and manage the food concession venues at the Westfair Fairgrounds and Amphitheater at several upcoming popular events during the Westfair Celebration, marking its 50th anniversary this year.

The food concession venues, managed by the Cosmo Club and offered for the enjoyment of those in attendance, will feature a wide array of pizzas, hot dogs, nachos, beverages and snow cone treats to whet the appetite of the most “discriminating” Westfair ticket holder. The vendor calls out to the crowd ... “Step right up and get your hot dogs and popcorn!”

The club will be staffing the concessions during the following events:

Friday, July 28, 6 p.m. — Tractor Pulling Contest

Saturday, July 29th, 7 p.m. — Figure Eight Races

Sunday, July 30th, 6 p.m. — Demolition Derby

A special summer camp experience for diabetic children

Through the success of its fundraising projects, the programs underwritten by the Cosmopolitan Club of Council Bluffs include an exceptional and highly specialized summer camp experience for diabetic children at Camp Hertka Hollow in Iowa. Scheduled annually during the month of June, with divided time for young children and teens, the camp is located on the scenic grounds of the Y Camp south of the Boone River Valley. The activities include both recreation and education for diabetic campers. The experience includes helping children learn how to manage their diabetes from a medical and practical standpoint. The camp’s medical staff is comprised of medical professionals, including top-notch physicians, nurse practitioners, pharmacists and residents who specialize in the complexities of managing diabetes, ensuring the camper a safe, solid and fun experience. The camp staff to camper is a ratio of one to four, which lends itself to learning in a fun environment.

Paws Saving Lives — A pet project of the Cosmopolitan Club

Paws Saving Lives is a program designed for diabetics with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes. These particular individuals might be experiencing frequent nighttime reactions or hypoglycemic insensitivity without full awareness. Thus, in these rare cases, it is possible the individual could slip into a diabetic coma. Therefore, a highly trained service/alert dog might be the solution by alerting the caregivers, as they are trained to do, to come to the rescue with a pre- planned remedy. A trained alert dog may be an appropriate answer to alleviate and offset these alarming conditions.

Because the acquisition of a highly skilled alert dog can be cost prohibitive, the Cosmopolitan Club of Council Bluffs can oftentimes offer supplementary monetary grants to individual families seeking a diabetic alert service dog.

To learn more about this program, contact Bill Treadway, Cosmopolitan Club member and project manager of Paws Saving Lives, by phone at 402-709-6738 or email trdway@gmail.com. Visit cbcosmo.org for more information.