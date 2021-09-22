Cosmopolitan Club pancake feed to return Sept. 30

The Council Bluffs Cosmopolitan Club will hold a pancake feed from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 30 at St. John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave.

The annual fundraiser started more than 50 years ago, although it was postponed twice and then cancelled last year

The club typically raises $4,000 to $5,000 with the fundraiser, according to Steve Wymore, one of the organizers of this year’s event. The club’s main source of income is the concession stand it operates at Westfair each year (except 2020).

“This year was really good,” he said. “We only did it three days, and it was our second-highest ever. Over the year, we give back quite a bit to the community.”

Proceeds from the club’s fundraisers are used to cover fees so children with diabetes can attend Camp Hertko Hollow, a camp especially for children with diabetes held at a YMCA campground near Boone, and to help sponsor Alert Service Dogs for people with Type 1 diabetes. The club is currently working on its 18th diabetes dog, and another appears likely to follow that.