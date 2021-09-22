Cosmopolitan Club pancake feed to return Sept. 30

The Council Bluffs Cosmopolitan Club will hold a pancake feed from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 30 at St. John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave.
The annual fundraiser started more than 50 years ago, although it was postponed twice and then cancelled last year
The club typically raises $4,000 to $5,000 with the fundraiser, according to Steve Wymore, one of the organizers of this year’s event. The club’s main source of income is the concession stand it operates at Westfair each year (except 2020).
“This year was really good,” he said. “We only did it three days, and it was our second-highest ever. Over the year, we give back quite a bit to the community.”
Proceeds from the club’s fundraisers are used to cover fees so children with diabetes can attend Camp Hertko Hollow, a camp especially for children with diabetes held at a YMCA campground near Boone, and to help sponsor Alert Service Dogs for people with Type 1 diabetes. The club is currently working on its 18th diabetes dog, and another appears likely to follow that.
The club does health screenings in a mobile unit staffed by nursing students from Nebraska Methodist College and deployed the unit to St. John during the Community Wellness Bash held in August. The students screened 35 people for things such as diabetes, high blood pressure and other health conditions.
The club also donates to Cornbelt Diabetes Connection and several local charities, including MICAH House, MOHM’s Place, Care and Share, Inter-Faith Response, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Children’s Square, Habitat for Humanity, The Salvation Army and the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation Career Day.
The Cosmopolitan Club, with 35 active members, is led by President Kent Stopak, Vice President Jerry Orozco, Secretary and fundraising chair Doug Moore, Treasurer Ron Fox and Sgt. At Arms Dennis Kennedy. The group meets on the second Tuesday of the month at 7 a.m. at the Village Inn at Rue Street and Madison Avenue and the fourth Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at The Spillway Grill & Bar, 1840 Madison Ave. Suite 8.