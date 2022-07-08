Council Bluffs airport receives grant funding from bipartisan infrastructure bill

Council Bluffs Municipal Airport is one of five airports throughout Iowa that were selected to receive grant funding from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for much needed improvement projects, according to a press release from Sen. Chuck Grassley’s office.

The Council Bluffs airport will receive $112,500 to install an elevator in the aviation terminal, improving accessibility for people with disabilities.

“The airport built a new terminal in 2010, with a partial second floor, almost like a mezzanine, with a view of the airfield,” Airport Authority Executive Director Andy Biller said in an interview with the Daily Nonpareil. “There’s a staircase up to that second floor area, but we haven’t utilized it very much, because we don’t want to discriminate.”

The new elevator has a projected cost of $125,000, and the grant covers 90% of that cost.

Biller estimates that the project will be designed and bid on by the end of the year, with construction slated to begin next year. He anticipates that the project will be finished by the end of 2023.

The five airports will receive a combined $27 million in grant funding under the fiscal year 2022 Airport Terminal Program, which was created by the bipartisan infrastructure law.

“Iowa’s regional airports support all kinds of economic activity, from transporting goods to providing Iowans with connections to various destinations across the country,” Grassley said in the release. “It’s critical that we keep our airport infrastructure up to date to maintain a resilient supply chain and a healthy economy. I supported the bipartisan infrastructure law to invest in Iowans and Iowa’s economy, and I’m glad to see our state is continuing to benefit from this investment.”

In addition to the Council Bluffs airport, the other four airports receiving grant funding are:

Des Moines International Airport — $5 million to complete a new terminal project

Dubuque Regional Airport — $1.3 million for a solar power system

Eastern Iowa Airport — $20.4 million for additional jet bridges, expanded concourse space, more concessions and amenities, and a continued transition to a geothermal ventilation system

Washington Municipal Airport — $129,675 for improvements to the aviation terminal

The bipartisan infrastructure law contains $5 billion to provide regional airports with grant opportunities. Following a competitive application process, the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded grants to airports that are seeking to update crumbling infrastructure, increase airport capacity and safety, and improve air traffic control towers.

To qualify for a grant this year, airports had to agree to start their project’s construction by the beginning of the next fiscal year.

“(The new federal funding) is going to help (airports) meet future demand,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said during a conference call with reporters. “It’s going to help keep air travel more accessible and more efficient. We know that airports are gateways to America’s communities.”

This is the first round of grants in a five-year program. The government received 658 applications across 532 airports, which Buttigieg said was a sign of “definitely a very competitive program.”

In addition to the grant from the Airport Terminal Program, the Council Bluffs airport will also be receiving an additional $295,000 per year for the next five years, courtesy of a different section of the infrastructure bill.

Those funds haven’t been assigned to a project yet, Biller said.

The airport has also received two grants from the Iowa Department of Transportation to build a new storage facility for the airport’s snowplow and tractors, and other airport equipment.

Funding from the bipartisan infrastructure law has already been announced for many other projects across the state. Earlier this year, the Lewis & Clark Regional Water System — which is responsible for providing rural water to northwest Iowa communities like Rock Rapids, Hull and Sioux Center — received $75.5 million from the infrastructure bill. Project leaders plan to use this investment to finish 17 miles of pipeline, construct two meter buildings and build a new pump station.

On the other side of the state, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced an $829.1 million investment in lock and dam modernization projects along the upper Mississippi River — one of Iowa’s top five infrastructure improvement priorities.

Additionally, with funding from the bipartisan infrastructure bill, IDOT has updated its five-year plan to include many road and bridge improvement projects — including for the IA 12 Gordon Drive Bridge in Sioux City and the IA 58 Greenhill Road Interchange in Cedar Falls.