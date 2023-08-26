Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs is a classification system that depicts the American psychologist’s theory that in order to survive people must satisfy their most basic physiological needs — air, water, food, heat, shelter — before being able to even think about anything else, like employment or healthcare.

It’s that last need — shelter — that defines the mission of Anawim Housing, a Des Moines-based nonprofit organization that launched in Council Bluffs in 2022 thanks to the financial support of the Iowa West Foundation.

Anawim provides stable housing and support services for individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness who might not otherwise qualify for state or federal assistance.

“Our permanent supportive housing program is a ‘Housing First’ program,” said Brandi Luther, Anawim’s program manager for Council Bluffs. “We are meeting clients where they are, we're not having any requirements of employment or sobriety or treatment of any kind. We're meeting them where they are and we're supporting their needs from the time they move in.”

The “Housing First” ethos views housing as the foundation without which it would be significantly more difficult to improve one’s life — if you have a substance use disorder, how are you supposed to get and maintain sobriety if you don’t have anywhere to live?

Providing access to permanent housing without prerequisites or conditions relieves many stressors that can impede progress.

“We focus on housing, so that's our main focus, and anything that is a barrier or a need for people that are in our program is kind of looked at through that need of housing first,” Luther said. “Because if you're not housed, then you're thinking about where you're gonna sleep, how you're gonna survive, how you're going to manage those things. So when you have those things in place, you're certainly able to look at other things and be more active in solving other issues or growing. We're not even necessarily talking about how everyone has to solve an issue once they're in permanent supportive housing. It’s, ‘What do they want next for themselves?’”

With the current housing situation in Council Bluffs, getting Anawim to set up shop in the city was “not a hard sell,” according to IWF president and CEO Brenda Mainwaring.

“We knew that we had a gap with supportive housing and so started looking at other entities that were providing supportive housing in Iowa communities,” Mainwaring said. “And Anawim was far and away the first organization that popped up in all of those categories. “I set up a meeting with their leadership to just kind of understand what their operations were, and they — at the first meeting — said, ‘We would love to come and do some work in Council Bluffs.’ It was clear that it really served mutual interests.”

While Council Bluffs has organizations like New Visions Homeless Services and MICAH House that offer temporary shelter to people experiencing homelessness, they’re not a long-term solution to what could be, for some people, a chronic problem.

“They will tell you that one of the big challenges is offering shelter to a previously homeless person and being unable to provide the support that those people need to be successful,” Mainwaring said. “The best way I've heard it put is, at a shelter people get 24/7 attention, and they can address whatever comes up, whatever urgent need they may have, but when they go to an apartment, they may be really good candidates to be successful in an apartment, but they may not see anyone else for two weeks or a month. And so what supportive services does from our perspective is, it bridges that really challenging transition period from moving out of homelessness into shelter and still being able to get the resources you need to make sure that you can be successful and transition into a more permanent living condition.”

Anawim received a $360,000 IWF grant in 2022, which the organization quickly put to use.

“I really started reaching out to property managers and owners in December of 2022, and we housed our first two units by the end of December,” Luther said.

In the eight months since, Anawim has reached capacity, housing 37 people, including 10 children, in 21 homes.

Anawim holds the master lease for its units, and subleases to its clients. Anawim pays the rent directly to the property manager, and clients can be asked to pay up to 30% of their income to Anawim if they are employed, which is not a requirement of the program.

“It's not a requirement to work, because it's what's best for them,” Luther said. “Basically, it's looking for what they can manage at that moment, so if they don't feel like they can work, then it's not a requirement.”

Some of Anawim’s clients are not in a position to grow their income, like if they are elderly or physically disabled and receive social security.

“That's another consideration,” Luther said. “I'm not having a conversation with a 73-year-old about how they can go to work so that they can have extra money. However, if it's someone younger, and that's maybe a possibility, and they're struggling with what they want out of their life, then it's a discussion about, ‘What kind of opportunities have you looked for in jobs? How could that help you?’”

While Anawim offers support services, like transportation to medical appointments and job interviews, clients are not required to use them. In fact, the single stipulation that clients have to agree to are scheduled visits from their program manager — Luther — and the client doesn’t have to be present when they stop by.

“When we do those case management visits, it's not required that they are there to participate, but they (receive) a notice to enter,” Luther said. “So, we're going in every week and seeing the apartment so we can kind of tell if anything's going on with them, just, kind of based on how their living environment looks. We can catch any problems that are happening early and just manage things that way. So we're constantly checking in.”

While there are currently no plans to expand the number of units Anawim manages in Council Bluffs, it doesn’t mean it won’t happen.

“We are continuing our relationship with Anawim, and we want them to continue their good work here,” Mainwaring said. “We are definitely anticipating that this is a longer term relationship.”

For more information about Anawim, visit anawimhousing.org.