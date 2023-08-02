The Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce recently announced the 36th class of Leadership Council Bluffs.

For 36 years, the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Leadership Council Bluffs Alumni Association, has offered the program in an effort to grow and develop leaders in the Council Bluffs community through deepening awareness, increasing knowledge and strengthening leadership skills.

“The time tested and successful curriculum of Leadership Council Bluffs provides each class with the background, history and knowledge of how our great city, county and state works at all levels, enabling the graduates to lead their careers, businesses and Council Bluffs into a more successful future," Barry Cleaveland, interim president and CEO of the chamber, said in a news release.

Participants of Class 36 of Leadership Council Bluffs include

• Danielle Bemis, City of Council Bluffs

• Adam Buckentine, Pillar Property Management

• Rachel George, The Daily Nonpareil

• Lori Goodman, CHI Health Mercy Hospital

• Amy Grigsby, American National Bank

• Josh Hawkins, U.S. Bank

• Brenton Hoesing, Lewis Central Community School District

• Blake Hunter, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ambassador Real Estate

• Meggan Jensen, Benchmark Mortgage

• JoAnn Jensen, Jennie Edmundson Foundation

• Jacey Kallsen, American PCS

• Alexys Kouri, Kouri Management

• Jenny Kruger, Iowa Western Community College

• David Lawrence, Edward Jones

• Jennifer McInroy, Children's Square U.S.A.

• Kimberly Schneckloth, The Acres

• Kim Smith, Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs

• Kendra Soechtig, ADP

• Amber Strohbehn, Valley View Veterinary Clinic

• Maria Torres, Local Public Health-Pottawattamie County Public Health

• Catrina Trabal, Community Foundation for Western Iowa

• Michelle Wodtke Franks, Iowa West Foundation

• Cody Wragge, Availa Bank

Participants in the Leadership Council Bluffs program will attend 10 sessions focused on different aspects of the community including education, health care, government, economic development, nonprofits, public safety and community history, according to the release.

Leadership Council Bluffs sessions are designed to provide participants with an overview of the accomplishments and challenges facing Council Bluffs by exposing participants to presentations and discussions with current leaders, experiencing behind-the-scenes tours and networking with community decision-makers.

Participants are brought face-to-face to explore the challenges Council Bluffs is facing and to inspire responsibility and action for providing necessary leadership. Social opportunities encourage participants to network and foster an atmosphere for collaboration to support our growing and changing community.

In addition, participants will enhance their personal leadership abilities, enrich their team-building skills and have the opportunity to engage in philanthropy through a partnership with the Community Foundation for Western Iowa and Omaha Community Foundation. The participants in the Leadership Council Bluffs program will also be required to complete a community trustee Project.

“Leadership Council Bluffs is a unique, memorable experience that helps our community foster strong leaders. We’ve seen alumni of LCB elected to local positions, serve on boards and commissions, and continually improve the community we live in,” Sarah Beth Ray, director of leadership and young professional development for the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce and director of Leadership Council Bluffs, said in a release. “It will be exciting to see how Class 36 continues this great legacy."