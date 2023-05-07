Council Bluffs was ablaze earlier this week, but it was under control thanks to Pottawattamie Conservation and the Council Bluffs Fire Department.

A series of controlled land management burns were held across the city all day Wednesday and Thursday. On Wednesday, crews worked prescribed burns at Narrows River Park, as well as near St. Patrick Catholic Church and College View Elementary School on Valley View Drive. The burns took place at Vincent Bluff State Preserve and on vacant lots near the West Broadway viaduct Thursday.

Chad Graeve, a natural resource specialist with Pottawattamie Conservation, was on the scene at Vincent Bluff. He said the area, a rare patch of remnant prairie in the heart of the city off Thallas Street, hadn’t been burned since 2015. “It should be burning more frequently than that,” he said. “But we’ve just been constantly looking for the right weather to do this, and we finally got the opportunity.”

Graeve said fire is a natural part of the health and restoration of prairie grassland, and crews like his can get the job done in a safe, secure manner. These controlled burns invigorate the land by promoting new growth and strengthening the habitat and overall ecosystem in those areas.

“From an ecological standpoint, these grassland systems require fire,” he said. “It’s part of the natural process in restoration.”

Also, in this instance, the fire was used to remove built up combustible fuels to reduce risk in the Wildland-Urban Interface, according to a press release from Pottawattamie County Emergency Management.

“The WUI is the zone of transition where unoccupied land and human development meet or intermingle with undeveloped wildland or vegetative fuels,” Graeve said.

These buildups of vegetative fuels can become cause for concern due to wildfires. Crew members at Thursday’s controlled burn mentioned recent fires they’d helped contain in Iowa and Nebraska in recent weeks. The dry weather and high winds are a recipe for wildfire, which is why this week’s series of burns was so important.

“Wildfire is a major concern,” he said. “When we have a time and place, and all of our resources ready so that we can have an organized operation instead of an emergency response, we stand a much better chance of success.

While Graeve said all of this week’s projects were necessary, he reiterated how important it is to keep places like Vincent Bluff is good shape. He said before Iowa saw settlement, the state was more than 80% prairie. Now, he said less than 1% of Iowa is made up of prairies. And, having a virgin prairie in an urban area is quite unique. Vincent Bluff is one of 95 state preserves in Iowa, and it achieved that status in 2009, according to the Loess Hills Preservation Society.

“It’s so rare in this state, so we have to take care of it,” he said.

As the afternoon hours turned to evening, the rolling hills of Vincent Bluff were still smoking, but the fire was under control. The crew of a dozen or so conservation employees and firefighters gathered to discuss how they felt the operation went. As they went around in a circle, people from both parties mentioned how they learned new things from each other. Both crews have their own way of communicating and handling situations, so it was interesting to see new perspectives and ideas.

“This is also an excellent training event, for our program and the Council Bluffs Fire Department,” Graeve said. “We saw a really nice operation mixing the two departments together. A lot of good learning happening.”

Vincent Bluff may be a bit charred for now, but Graeve said the hills should start filling back out with new vegetation in the following weeks.