A blind Council Bluffs man is helping to build a bridge to restored sight for people like him.

Tyler Juranek, 27, led the sixth annual Ride into Sight tractor ride on Aug. 5 in rural Council Bluffs.

The event attracts 10 to 50 tractors and raises $5,000 to $11,000 each year for retinal research at the University of Iowa. This year’s ride drew 36 participants, and proceeds are expected to reach $8,000, said Juranek’s mother, Kim, who helps with the event. Some riders pay more than the $25 entrance fee and others donate but don’t ride, she said. The funds are sent to the University of Iowa Center for Advancement.

“We’ve got a lot of people that sponsor us,” Tyler said. “This year, Farm Bureau sponsored us. It’s great.”

The ride follows a predetermined route he selects — usually about 50 miles long — and includes a stop for lunch. With the tractors putt-putting along at about 12 miles per hour, the event can last as long as six hours or more. Tyler drives his own Oliver 770 diesel, with the help of a co-pilot who rides next to him on the customized double-wide seat. Since his father, Gary, is an auctioneer, he often hears about farm equipment for sale.

“Every year, Tyler has a different route, because he doesn’t want them to get bored with the route,” Kim said.

One year, he chose a hilly route that his mother questioned. She learned that he liked the route because he could identify crops, hay and even trees they passed because of their different scents. That gave him an understanding of his surroundings.

Tyler got the idea for the ride while staying in a hotel in Iowa City to go to his annual eye appointment. He shared it with a friend, who helped him plan the first ride.

“That year, we had 34 tractors on that ride,” he said.

The University of Iowa is “close” to being able to restore people’s sight, Tyler said.

“I like to think it’ll be within 10 years,” he said. “They can do a skin biopsy and grow an eye in a petri dish.”

They know how to implant the eyeball but are still learning how to “turn on” the right genes to produce a healthy organ, said Tyler, who was born without sight.

“I don’t think I would have gotten to where I am if I didn’t have a close relationship with the Lord — and I don’t think I’d be where I am if I didn’t have a sense of humor,” he said.

Life has been a unique experience for Tyler and his family, Kim said.

“From the time he was a baby, the doctors told us we had to describe everything to him,” she said. “If we don’t tell him enough, he’ll ask us questions. He’s so into people’s feelings — the energy flow and everything — and he can sense that.

“The first thing that just kind of took us by surprise is they told us people without sight don’t like walking in grass in their bare feet — and it’s true,” Kim said. “We’d try to put him in the grass, and he wouldn’t put his feet down.”

Tyler also has an enhanced sense of hearing.

“There’s a lot of things that apparently I hear and other people don’t,” he said.

For example, he can hear it when an injector in his tractor’s diesel engine is leaking or malfunctioning.

Never having had sight, Tyler has learned to live without it.

“You just kind of live with what you have,” he said. “There’s things that make me sad, but you just have to deal with life.”

One of the challenges is that documents are longer when produced in Braille. In high school, his Braille math book took up 55 volumes.

Tyler has not just passively watched life pass by. He graduated from Treynor High School and completed a one-year program in massage therapy at a school in Omaha. He passed the tests and became licensed and now has his own massage therapy business, Unleashed Relief.

“I had back trouble and went to a massage therapist,” he said. “It helped me, so I wanted to make that available to other people — so I went to school.”

“In society, visually impaired people are always seen as people who can’t do anything,” Tyler said.

Some unsighted people sign up for Social Security disability and sit at home, he said.

“I chose not to … my parents didn’t let me live that way,” Tyler said. “I don’t always need mom and dad or sister or a friend with me.”

Tyler has taken advantage of some of the adaptive equipment available for visually impaired people. He has a Braille embosser he can use to type documents in Braille. He also has a Braille Sense 6 note-taker, which he described as a “visually impaired version of an Android tablet.” It has six keys for typing in Braille, plus back-space and enter keys. And he can send documents to it electronically.

Once text is in the machine, he can read it with a mechanism that translates it to Braille cells along the front edge of the keyboard. It automatically raises the correct dots to form words in Braille, and he can read it by touch while pushing a button to scroll forward in the text. That feature helps him serve as a lector at his church. He also hosts a country music radio show on the American Council of the Blind Media Network.

Last year, Tyler got his first guide dog, Kim said. Bodie is a black Labrador retriever with the agreeable temperament the breed is known for.

“Bodie has been the best thing ever for him,” she said.

Tyler’s not afraid of challenges, either. He likes to go to Deadwood, South Dakota in the winter to go downhill skiing and snowmobiling. They have sighted guides there who help the visually impaired.

And, of course, he drives tractors.