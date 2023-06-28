The Bluffs Bridge Club added an extra dollar to its participation fee and encouraged donations Thursday, June 22 to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association.

The club raised about $400 Thursday as part of the association’s The Longest Day campaign, according to Pierre Flatowicz, the certified director of bridge games and lessons at the YMCA Center for Healthy Living.

The Bluffs Bridge Club, which meets every Thursday at the center, is one of four bridge clubs in the American Contract Bridge League’s Unit 241 of Omaha. The unit expects to raise nearly $2,000, which will be matched by an anonymous donor.

In 2020, 66,000 Iowans were suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, based on statistics from the Alzheimer’s Association, according to Marsha Williams, development manager for The Longest Day in Iowa and Nebraska. That is expected to increase to 73,000 by 2025. There were 98,000 people providing unpaid care to Iowa residents in 2022. Collectively, they provided 125 million hours of unpaid care.

Nationwide, more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, according to the association. One-third of senior citizens dies with Alzheimer’s or another dementia. It kills more than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined.

The American Contract Bridge League was the association’s original partner in The Longest Day when it started 10 years ago and has raised a total of $7.5 million for the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association, according to its website. Its goal this year is $1 million.

The Longest Day, symbolically tied to the Summer Solstice, includes many fundraising events throughout the year, Williams said. Other local events have included a car wash at Fox Run, “give back” at Lansky’s in partnership with Country House, bingo at Primrose, a bubble walk at Risen Son Christian Village, as well as silent auctions, raffles and golf tournaments.

“While we celebrate The Longest Day on the Summer Solstice, we’re really holding things all year long,” she said.

The Summer Solstice — when the North Pole has its maximum tilt toward the sun — brings about 16 hours of sunlight to the Northern Hemisphere on June 21, depending on the latitude, Williams said. The Longest Day was tied to the solstice to signify the hours a caregiver puts in every day.

The Bluffs Bridge Club was founded in 2019 by Dr. Ted Hoff and Dick Miller and has grown from 16 members to about 40, according to Flatowicz.