Council Bluffs City Council opens bidding for replacement railing at River's Edge Pavilion. Again.

The Council Bluffs City Council approved a resolution Monday to open bidding to replace the glass panel railing at River’s Edge Pavilion due to repeated acts of vandalism. This is the second such resolution, as the initial bidding in 2021 came back well over the $150,000 budget.

Not long after the pavilion opened in 2017, vandals went to work, damaging multiple glass panels that make up the railing that winds itself around the upper deck and down the stairway.

Struck by an unknown projectile in August 2018, many of the high density glass panels fractured, leaving the once-clear panes in place, but marred by spiderwebbing cracks throughout.

The damaged panels were replaced -- at a cost of $3,250 each -- but the vandalism continued, eventually making repeatedly replacing the glass an untenable option.

In March 2021, the council approved a resolution to open bidding for replacing the glass railing with something more durable to be paid for with General Obligation bonds.

The city retained Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture to design a custom steel railing system that would withstand further attempts to vandalize the property.

The bid the city received was $100,000 over budget, according to Parks and Recreation Director Vincent Martorello, and the project stalled.

The city decided instead to replace the glass panels and see if the vandalism would continue. It did.

Which is why the council decided to open bidding once again, hoping to get a cost estimate closer to its $150,000 budget.

The city is accepting bids through April 27, with the hope that the new railing system would be installed over late spring and summer.

