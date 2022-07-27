Council Bluffs delegation discusses area issues with DC politicians

A delegation of city officials and local leaders traveled to Washington D.C. last week to meet with Congressional representatives from Iowa and Nebraska. The purpose of the meetings was to inform and discuss topics and projects that impact western Iowa and eastern Nebraska.

The streetcar and Missouri River-spanning multimodal bridge connecting downtown Omaha to Council Bluffs was the hot topic of conversation as the Council Bluffs delegation fielded questions about the project and its impact on the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro area.

“We’ve already started having conversations here locally, obviously, with our partners across the river, but also with Region 7 of the Federal Transit Administration, to really get that on their radar and have those conversations for potential financial assistance in the future,” said Drew Kamp, president and CEO of the Council Bluffs Chamber of Commerce. “We met with the Department of Transportation, the FTA, out in D.C. to get it on their radar as well, because, obviously, those grants ultimately go out to be decided in collaboration with the regions.”

In addition to Kamp, the group from Council Bluffs included the Chamber’s Director of Finance Sarah Beth Ray; Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh and his chief-of-staff Brandon Garrett; Jennie Edmundson President and CEO David Burd; Lewis Central School District Superintendent Brent Hoesing; Iowa Western Community College Executive Director of Economic and Workforce Development Matt Mancuso; and Google’s Dan Harbeke, public policy and government affairs manager.

“At some point, when and if this progresses, we will need federal funding to help make it happen,” Walsh said. “We think we’ve got a really decent chance given the fact that it’s a bistate deal with legislative representatives from both states who appear to be interested.”

U.S. House Representatives Randy Feenstra (R-IA) and Don Bacon (R-NE) both expressed interest in the project, and offered to send letters of support for funding, Walsh said.

In addition to Feenstra and Bacon, the group from Council Bluffs also met with Iowa senators Jodi Ernst (R) and Chuck Grassley (R), and staff for U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne (D-IA), and Nebraska senators Ben Sasse (R) and Deb Fischer (R).

“They were receptive on both sides of the river, especially Sen. Grassley, Sen. Fischer and Congressman Bacon, because they were Republicans that voted across the aisle for the bipartisan infrastructure bill, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, so they’re looking for these kinds of projects specifically as direct applications and beneficiaries of the funding that they voted for,” Kamp said. “But all of the other individuals, they were all extremely supportive of that multimodal bridge and streetcar project, and they want to be involved down the line as we get to the point where that’s appropriate.”

During their meeting with Grassley, the senator wanted to make sure that Omaha was aware of Council Bluff’s plans for the streetcar and bridge.

“The mayor and I were ready to respond to that,” said Brandon Garrett, Mayor Walsh’s chief of staff. “We’ve been working on this for a few years, and (Omaha has) included that in their public streetcar plans. The Greater Omaha Chamber’s Urban Core Plan also shows a dash line right there on their plan that shows a connection into Council Bluffs.”

Other topics of discussion were inflation and the ongoing supply chain issues; immigration and refugees, in terms of workforce and the local economy; education; healthcare; and technology and antitrust issues, such as the growing sentiment for breaking up Google and Facebook into smaller companies.

In a phone interview after the meetings were finished, Grassley explained why the infrastructure bill is so important to the state.

“Number one is $300-some million over the next five years coming to fix our bridges, which 23% of them are structurally deficient,” Grassley said. “And you can’t have unsafe bridges, or potentially unsafe bridges. Another one would be the structures on the locks and dams on the Mississippi River. They are 80 years old and they need repairs and modernization, and there’s $897 million in this infrastructure bill for that.”

The senator also touted the more than $100 million coming to the state to address the lack of broadband internet access in the more rural parts of the state.

Lewis Central Superintendent Hoesing described his concerns about the teacher shortage and poor teacher morale, due to ongoing negative rhetoric about public education.

Sen. Grassley spoke about a teacher education program at the University of Northern Iowa “to get more teachers teaching, and incentives to teach.”

“I want to tell you how important it is that we have delegates from Council Bluffs, just like Sioux City, Des Moines, Waterloo, Davenport, Dubuque, Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, several delegations like this come out to inform us about what their needs are and their positions on legislation, and I very much appreciate Council Bluffs coming out,” Grassley said.

Due to COVID-19, the trip to Washington was the first in three years for Kamp and other members of the delegation.

“It’s important for groups like us, chambers of commerce, other advocacy groups, to get out there and see them on their turf in DC once a year,” Kamp said. “That was something that was especially impactful, as well as getting those people together on a trip like that, where they have the opportunities to converse and collaborate, is really important.”