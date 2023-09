The Council Bluffs Fire Department's 11 new firefighter candidates prepare to ascend the stairwell at Harrah's Casino dressed in full gear to honor the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks during their first day of training on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. The recruits climbed up and down the casino's stairs for the equivalent of 110 floors, the number of floors in the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center. The department also held a brief ceremony outside the headquarters' bell tower that morning.