Council Bluffs Fire Department crews put out blaze at Griffin Pipe

Council Bluffs Fire Department crews responded to a fire at the former Griffin Pipe plant on Thursday afternoon.

Capt. Dan Roberts, fire investigator with the department, said crews were dispatched to the facility on Ninth Avenue at 1:23 p.m.

The site is currently being demolished. Roberts said a third-party contractor conducting demo work was cutting metal when sparks ignited nearby leftover grease from the foundry's production days.

Roberts said the fire was contained to the area it started in and was extinguished quickly. Firefighters left the scene about an hour after arriving.

No one was injured in the fire. Roberts noted a worker was able to move propane tanks away from the fire before exiting the building.

"He was out shortly after our arrival," Roberts said.