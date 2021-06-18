Council Bluffs Fire Department earns Class 1 insurance rating

The Council Bluffs Fire Department has earned a Class 1 fire-protection services rating from the Insurance Services Office, the first time the department has earned the highest-possible rating.
According to the city, the ISO administers the Public Protection Classification program, which assesses a community’s fire-protection efforts. The agency collects and analyzes information on municipal fire-protection efforts in communities throughout the United States and then assigns a score from 1 to 10. ISO’s rating system evaluates four primary categories of fire suppression — fire department, emergency communications, water supply and community risk reduction. The standards are set by the National Fire Protection Association.
Departments are evaluated on a point system, with 90 earning a Class 1 designation.
"We had one of our personnel study the classification process. draw up a blueprint of what changes would need to be made to achieve the rating," Fire Chief Justin James said. "It's judged on a fire department's capability in conjunction with 911 and Water Works. Water Works and 911 topped out, the points had to come from us."
James said much of the work was "pure classification," making sure the ratings agency knew about the processes, training and equipment in use by the department.
That work included groundwork laid by previous Chief Alan Byers, who coordinated a map of the hydrants. created by the department and Water Works. James continued that work, as the department documented private hydrants that are available for fire protection use.
"They weren't accounted for, it made it look like we didn't have water coverage in some areas, but we did," he said. "We documented those, inspected them. Lot of documentation."
James lauded Capt. Rich Rodewald for a research paper on the process as part of the executive officer training program at the National Fire Academy in Maryland.
"He knew that was one of my goals," James said. "He chose it as something that could have an impact on the department."
Rodewald wrote his paper roughly five years ago, James said.
"It's been a long project," the fire chief said.
Council Bluffs joins Sioux City as the only Class 1 cities in Iowa.
The city said that nearly all insurance companies use Public Protection Classification information when pricing policies, offering coverages and establishing deductibles for individual homes and businesses. Assuming all other factors are equal, the price of property insurance in a community with a good PPC is lower than in a community with a poor PPC, the city noted.
"This is one way to asses. Just because you're an ISO 1, doesn't mean you're great," James said. "But we've really focused on -- we want our people trained at a really high level so when they're out there, they're good.
"And it does provide the most competitive insurance rates. Great savings for homeowners."
In a statement, Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh said, "
"Receiving a Class 1 ISO rating is no easy feat."
"Our fire department is relentless when it comes to training and improving fire-protection services," he said. "We are proud of their proficiency and appreciate the formal acknowledgment of the ISO Class 1 rating."
To celebrate the distinction, the department will hold a ceremony at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at headquarters, 200 S. Fourth St. In addition to remarks, the fire department will put Class 1 decals on fire equipment.