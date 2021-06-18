Council Bluffs Fire Department earns Class 1 insurance rating

"They weren't accounted for, it made it look like we didn't have water coverage in some areas, but we did," he said. "We documented those, inspected them. Lot of documentation."

James lauded Capt. Rich Rodewald for a research paper on the process as part of the executive officer training program at the National Fire Academy in Maryland.

"He knew that was one of my goals," James said. "He chose it as something that could have an impact on the department."

Rodewald wrote his paper roughly five years ago, James said.

"It's been a long project," the fire chief said.

Council Bluffs joins Sioux City as the only Class 1 cities in Iowa.

The city said that nearly all insurance companies use Public Protection Classification information when pricing policies, offering coverages and establishing deductibles for individual homes and businesses. Assuming all other factors are equal, the price of property insurance in a community with a good PPC is lower than in a community with a poor PPC, the city noted.