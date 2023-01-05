 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Council Bluffs Fire Department identifies victim in Tuesday's explosion

  • 0
010423-cbn-news-explosion-p6

Debris is strewn about North 35th Street near Avenue G as police and firefighters investigate the scene of an explosion in a garage that left one person dead on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

 JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL

Council Bluffs police and firefighters investigate the scene of an explosion off of North 35th Street and Avenue G left one man dead on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Martin Desomma, 56, was killed in an explosion in his garage Tuesday, the Council Bluffs Fire Department announced Thursday.

Reports of an explosion and leaking gas called police to the area just before noon Tuesday. The investigation was turned over to CBFD that afternoon.

Fire marshals believe the explosion might have been caused when Desomma attempted to cut into a compressed natural gas tank that had been salvaged from a vehicle, Council Bluffs Fire Marshal Alex Ford said Wednesday.

“We found some evidence that maybe he was trying to cut into it, like a cutting wheel. We’ll never know truly what happened, but that’s what we’re speculating he was doing," Ford said.

Ford said that investigators found three compressed natural gas tanks at the scene, one of which was involved in the explosion. The other two were removed from the property as a safety precaution.

People are also reading…

The tanks appear to be the kind that one would find powering a clean-energy garbage truck.

“We don’t know how he came to possess those,” Ford said. “I don’t know if that’s something you can get at a salvage yard. That’s the first time we’ve seen them at somebody’s house.”

An autopsy will be performed as part of the death investigation.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

State of emergency declared in storm-battered California

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert