Council Bluffs Fire Department identifies victim in Tuesday's explosion

Martin Desomma, 56, was killed in an explosion in his garage Tuesday, the Council Bluffs Fire Department announced Thursday.

Reports of an explosion and leaking gas called police to the area just before noon Tuesday. The investigation was turned over to CBFD that afternoon.

Fire marshals believe the explosion might have been caused when Desomma attempted to cut into a compressed natural gas tank that had been salvaged from a vehicle, Council Bluffs Fire Marshal Alex Ford said Wednesday.

“We found some evidence that maybe he was trying to cut into it, like a cutting wheel. We’ll never know truly what happened, but that’s what we’re speculating he was doing," Ford said.

Ford said that investigators found three compressed natural gas tanks at the scene, one of which was involved in the explosion. The other two were removed from the property as a safety precaution.

The tanks appear to be the kind that one would find powering a clean-energy garbage truck.

“We don’t know how he came to possess those,” Ford said. “I don’t know if that’s something you can get at a salvage yard. That’s the first time we’ve seen them at somebody’s house.”

An autopsy will be performed as part of the death investigation.