Council Bluffs Fire Department program aims to reduce carbon monoxide risk

Robert Martin, a retired Council Bluffs Bluffs Fire Department captain and former inspector with the local fire marshal’s office, said that in all likelihood there’s dozens of Bluffs homes not properly equipped.

“We looked up a bunch of data throughout the history of Council Bluffs and found that well over half of the homes in the City of Council Bluffs were built before 1970 or so,” Martin said. “So there are a lot of houses that never would have had a carbon monoxide detector installed unless the homeowner did it themselves.”

And older individuals and those in financial constraints may not prioritize such an instillation, he added. Through the new program, first responders starting next week will begin installing carbon monoxide alarms as needed when they respond to calls. In addition, those needing an alarm can receive one — and have it installed — free of charge by setting up an appointment with department representatives by calling 712-328-4646.

Those renting homes without a carbon monoxide alarm are being asked to contact their landlord, as it’s his or her responsibility to ensure tenants are safe and taken care of, Ford said.