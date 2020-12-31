Council Bluffs Fire Department program aims to reduce carbon monoxide risk

The Council Bluffs Fire Department in collaboration with Centennial Rotary Club of Council Bluffs and Southwest Iowa’s Association of Realtors is gearing up to distribute hundreds of carbon monoxide alarms to area residents beginning in January.
The department for years has installed fire alarms in homes free of charge, and now through a $5,000 Rotary donation is adding another tool to its arsenal in an effort to save lives.
“Our goal is always to make residents safer in their homes,” Council Bluffs Fire Marshal Alex Ford said. “So this is something that allows us to do that. We average 50 to 60 calls a year that are carbon monoxide related. Some are false alarms and others deal with its direct presence.
“With it being an odorless, colorless, tasteless gas, it really is a silent killer. So anything that we can do from a fire department standpoint to make their home safer, we are going to be all over it.”
The initiative took root in 2017 after longtime Rotarian Dan Reese’s daughter encountered the deadly agent while staying overnight in a rented cabin that October. The residence wasn’t equipped with a carbon monoxide alarm, and when a gas furnace malfunctioned toxins flooded its rooms.
“It was an old furnace and hadn’t been properly maintained and she woke up with a splitting headache, which ended up being carbon monoxide poisoning,” Reese said.
The incident altered the trajectory of his daughter’s life — she still has chronic migraine headaches from the optic portion of her brain being heavily damaged. Formerly a nurse practitioner, Reese said his daughter is still on long-term disability as a result.
“It’s kind of an area of rehabbing people where there is a lot of work being done, but it’s still in the research phase — the try-it-out-and-see phase,” Reese said of his daughter’s recovery.
Reese said fellow Rotarians were aware of what happened and wanted to find a way to educate people about the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning.
Robert Scott Darrah — who died in November after suffering COVID-19 complications — was one Rotary member with the business connections to get the ball rolling by securing a $5,000 grant from the Million Dollar Round Table, an association of financial professionals Darrah was affiliated with.
Fast forward to today and the program is finally ready to kick off. Flyers — in both English and Spanish — highlighting signs and symptoms of carbon monoxide will be distributed throughout the community and first responders will bring alarms to all of their calls to install should a home owner not have one.
Effective July 2018, Iowa legislation required all occupied buildings containing fuel-burning devices to have functioning carbon monoxide alarms. So while new businesses and freshly erected houses likely have a device, many Bluffs residents may not.
Robert Martin, a retired Council Bluffs Bluffs Fire Department captain and former inspector with the local fire marshal’s office, said that in all likelihood there’s dozens of Bluffs homes not properly equipped.
“We looked up a bunch of data throughout the history of Council Bluffs and found that well over half of the homes in the City of Council Bluffs were built before 1970 or so,” Martin said. “So there are a lot of houses that never would have had a carbon monoxide detector installed unless the homeowner did it themselves.”
And older individuals and those in financial constraints may not prioritize such an instillation, he added. Through the new program, first responders starting next week will begin installing carbon monoxide alarms as needed when they respond to calls. In addition, those needing an alarm can receive one — and have it installed — free of charge by setting up an appointment with department representatives by calling 712-328-4646.
Those renting homes without a carbon monoxide alarm are being asked to contact their landlord, as it’s his or her responsibility to ensure tenants are safe and taken care of, Ford said.
The initial grant resulted in the purchase of about 370 devices, Reese said, but noted the intent is for the program to run long term. Southwest Iowa’s Association of Realtors has already pledged funding for more devices and is working with new homeowners to ensure they are aware of carbon monoxide risks and have a working device.
At some point, Martin said the goal is to have a carbon monoxide alarm fund incorporated into the department’s budget. In the meantime, he said that the legwork already completed will surely pay dividends.
And, he added, this is just the beginning.
“We are already in the works of looking at other grants and other opportunities to be able to get those devices,” Martin said.