Council Bluffs Fire Department resumes hiring process

The Council Bluffs Fire Department has resumed its hiring process for firefighters and firefighter/paramedics after pausing the process because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Facebook post, the department said applications for positions will be accepted through July 10 or 250 applications, whichever comes first. The department will hold a written exam for applicants at 9 a.m. on Aug. 8 at the Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way.

Any applicant who successfully submitted their application during the initial application period of Feb. 27 to March 23 does not need to apply again.

To be considered for both firefighter and firefighter/paramedic applicants must fill out a separate application for each position, the department said in the post.

The pay range for firefighter is $52,645.01 to $72,970.64 and the pay range for firefighter/paramedic is $54,487.67 to $72,970.64.

A passing score is 70%.

Materials regarding the Candidate Physical Ability Test, including orientation information, as well as study materials for the exam, are available at councilbluffs-ia.gov/212/fire-department.

The department said applications will be available at councilbluffs-ia.gov. Go to the human resources page to find employment opportunities.