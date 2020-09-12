Council Bluffs Fire Department Sept. 11 memorial service remembers those who made ultimate sacrifice

On a misty morning, the Council Bluffs Fire Department Honor Guard marched to the bell tower at headquarters station, carrying the American, Iowa and department flag to commemorate their brethren that died on Sept. 11, 2001.
During the memorial Friday, Asst. Chief Chris Sorensen told the story of Daniel Suhr, the first firefighter to die that day in New York City. Suhr — the son and brother of firefighters — and his Engine 216 mates were among the first on the scene after an attack on the World Trade Center.
“He was a big, brave man, who could get gushy over his 2-year-old daughter,” Sorensen said. “He was called Captain America, perhaps because he looked the part, also because because he had a habit of pointing out the exits and designating a rendezvous everywhere he went.”
“They had just arrived, setting up at World Trade Center Plaza,” Sorensen continued, “when Suhr was struck and killed by a jumper from Tower Two.”
Sorensen told the crowd of about 30 people that firefighters from Engines 216 and 205 took Suhr’s body to an ambulance blocks away. Shortly after, World Trade Center Tower Two collapsed.
“Engine 216 and Engine 205 members feel Suhr saved their lives because Danny gave his own,” Sorsensen said.
“Telling the story of an individual that was there, that makes it resonate still, that we have enemies and some of them want to hurt us,” Fire Chief Justin James said afterward. “We need to remember the sacrifice.”
Capt. Jim Maaske also took to the podium.
“There are many amazing stories that emerged in the aftermath of Sept. 11, 2001,” Maaske said. “Stories of bravery, sacrifice and service. Above and beyond the call of duty. As has been the custom of our nation throughout its history, we’ve allowed triumph to come out of tragedy.”
“‘Lord take me where you want me to go. Let me meet who you want me to meet, tell me what you want me to say, keep me out of your way.’ What a better prayer could any of us pray on a daily basis?” Maaske asked.
The Honor Guard concluded the ceremony by ringing the bell at the station in a 3-4-3 pattern in honor of the 343 firefighters that died that day.
“It’s always an eerie day, 9/11,” James said. “It’s important to these guys. They know, they understand the sacrifice.”
“We want people to remember the 343 firefighters (that) sacrificed their life that day,” Sorensen said after the memorial. “And since that time, many more responders — police, fire, EMS, workers that went down and tried to affect rescues — have died from the after effects of cancer and other diseases.”
A 24-year veteran with the department, Sorensen remembered eating breakfast with Capt. Mike Mattox that morning, watching the daily news before a scheduled hazmat training scenario.
“I remember Katie Couric announcing that a plane had hit one of the World Trade Center towers,” he said. “I remember there was footage up as they continued to talk about things, what this possibly could’ve been. And watching as the second plane came in and hit the tower.”
Fire Chief Justin James had just ended a shift that morning at 7 a.m. and made it home around the time the first plane hit.
“I think everyone remembers, at least here and in New York, it was beautiful out,” he said. “It was an eerie feeling, not hearing any planes in the sky.”
“It’s something that hopefully the country never forgets. It’s interesting, it was (George W.) Bush’s first term and the amount of unity the country had at that moment was pretty strong. I think we need to take a reality check and figure out that we’re all still on the same team. We might not agree on everything, but we’re on the same team. Because if we don’t, the enemies will win eventually.”
In the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks, James said the effect on the Council Bluffs Fire Department was one seen across the country.
“It changed the country, to realize firefighters and police officers are the front line, even in an attack,” James said. “I think they realized, hey it isn’t the military that’s going to come save you. The federal government will show up, but all emergencies are local.”
The federal government started to increase spending on existing training for police and fire to defend the country against things that were normally a military operation — chemical and biological warfare.
“There was a right turn there. That did change drastically,” James said.
The fire chief noted the Council Bluffs department is one of three, along with Des Moines and Davenport, that serve as weapons of mass destruction teams for the State of Iowa.
“All that originated and was funded after 9/11,” he said, noting that nine Council Bluffs firefighters are part of the federal Urban Search and Rescue team out of Lincoln, Nebraska. “They train on a lot of things firefighters faced in those two collapsed buildings. How do you go rescue people when it’s not a heavy machinery operation?
“It also woke everyone up to the sacrifices of both law enforcement and fire. And just pure utter bravery, to trounce up 50 or 60 flights of stairs thinking you’re going to put a fire out. Listen to the radio traffic, they had every intent of putting that fire out and it being OK.”
Another aftereffect, Sorensen said, was more people looking to the fire service as a career option.
“I think the lasting impact that (the attacks) had on this department, since that time we’ve had people that joined this department that maybe the fire department wasn’t their choice of career, that decided after that day that they wanted to serve in some capacity and chose the fire department,” the assistant chief said. “And for that we’re blessed.”
