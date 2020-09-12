Council Bluffs Fire Department Sept. 11 memorial service remembers those who made ultimate sacrifice

“Telling the story of an individual that was there, that makes it resonate still, that we have enemies and some of them want to hurt us,” Fire Chief Justin James said afterward. “We need to remember the sacrifice.”

Capt. Jim Maaske also took to the podium.

“There are many amazing stories that emerged in the aftermath of Sept. 11, 2001,” Maaske said. “Stories of bravery, sacrifice and service. Above and beyond the call of duty. As has been the custom of our nation throughout its history, we’ve allowed triumph to come out of tragedy.”

“‘Lord take me where you want me to go. Let me meet who you want me to meet, tell me what you want me to say, keep me out of your way.’ What a better prayer could any of us pray on a daily basis?” Maaske asked.

The Honor Guard concluded the ceremony by ringing the bell at the station in a 3-4-3 pattern in honor of the 343 firefighters that died that day.

“It’s always an eerie day, 9/11,” James said. “It’s important to these guys. They know, they understand the sacrifice.”