Council Bluffs Fire Department Sept. 11 memorial service remembers those who made ultimate sacrifice

A 24-year veteran with the department, Sorensen remembered eating breakfast with Capt. Mike Mattox that morning, watching the daily news before a scheduled hazmat training scenario.

"I remember Katie Couric announcing that a plane had hit one of the World Trade Center towers," he said. "I remember there was footage up as they continued to talk about things, what this possibly could’ve been. And watching as the second plane came in and hit the tower."

Fire Chief Justin James had just ended a shift that morning at 7 a.m. and made it home around the time the first plane hit.

"I think everyone remembers, at least here and in New York, it was beautiful out," he said. "It was an eerie feeling, not hearing any planes in the sky."

"It's something that hopefully the country never forgets. It's interesting, it was (George W.) Bush's first term and the amount of unity the country had at that moment was pretty strong. I think we need to take a reality check and figure out that we're all still on the same team. We might not agree on everything, but we're on the same team. Because if we don't, the enemies will win eventually."

In the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks, James said the effect on the Council Bluffs Fire Department was one seen across the country.