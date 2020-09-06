Council Bluffs firefighters pull two children from burning building

Council Bluffs firefighters helped two children escape a burning house Friday night.

The Council Bluffs Fire Department was dispatched to the house fire at 315 Lawton Terrace at 7:28 p.m. Friday night. Two children and one adult were in the house when the blaze started, Fire Chief Justin James said. The children were trapped inside the house, while the adult was outside.

According to a GoFundMe fundraiser post by a family member of the fire victims, a young child remains in critical condition at an Omaha hospital with burns covering 60% of his body. James said Saturday he was as yet unable to confirm those details.

James said firefighters arrived on the scene about eight or nine minutes after the call.

“Law enforcement got there right before us,” James said. “They had already gathered information and gave us an idea of where they thought the children were located.”

Firefights climbed the engine ladder up to the second story on the west side of the house to look for the children. They broke into a room through a window where the thought the children were located.