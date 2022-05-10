Council Bluffs home sustains extensive damage in fire

Fire crews are still on the scene of a fire at 443 S. First St. in Council Bluffs.

The Council Bluffs Fire Department said they were called around 8:33 a.m. and had the fire knocked down by 9:15 a.m.

"When we arrived there was heavy smoke coming from the roof," Assistant Chief Jim Wood said. "Crews went inside, knocked the fire down on the first floor. Due to the construction type, it extended (upstairs) and burned part of the roof off. Crews did a good job getting up in there and knocking it down."

Wood said one of the homeowners was at the house at the time of the fire. He escaped without injury. Neighbors said a couple and their multiple children live at the home."

Wood said the homeowner had left the scene after calling in the fire. The department is working to get back in touch with him to help make sure housing arrangements are available for the family.

The house sustained extensive damage throughout. Wood said an investigation into the cause continues.

