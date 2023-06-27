Children's Square U.S.A. has developed a comprehensive plan to hire, train and retain staff in programs across its Council Bluffs campus, especially front-line caregivers.

The Path Forward plan will help the 140-year-old organization continue to serve children with mental and behavioral health needs, according to a news release.

"The need for mental health care for children has never been greater,” Viv Ewing, president and CEO of Children’s Square, said in the release. “Our goal is to reach full capacity so that we can serve as many children as our programs and facilities allow."

The plan has four priorities: market wage adjustments for positions below the market average, an intensive recruitment and hiring blitz over the next 100 days, a focused marketing campaign on social media, and increased training and development opportunities for staff.

“The services our staff provide is key to Children’s Square’s mission of providing a bright and hopeful future for children and families who participate in our programs,” board chair Emma Chance said. “Our Board of Directors is excited about this significant step forward to support our employees, recruit new staff and position Children’s Square to serve more children and families for many years to come.”

For information on Children's Square employment opportunities, visit childrenssquare.org, email ptaylor@childrenssquare.org or call 712-828-7456.