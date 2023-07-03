Federal Flag Code spells out proper way to display, handle U.S. flag

The American flag is a symbol of freedom and liberty to which Americans recite the pledge of allegiance.

The flag’s 13 alternating red and white stripes represent the 13 original colonies. Its 50 white stars on a blue field represent the 50 states.

The colors on the flag each have a meaning:

• Red: valor and bravery

• White: purity and innocence

• Blue: vigilance, perseverance, and justice

Public Law 94-344, known as the Federal Flag Code, contains rules for handling and displaying the U.S. flag, according to guidelines from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Traditional guidelines call for displaying the flag in public only from sunrise to sunset. However, the flag may be displayed at all times if it’s illuminated during darkness. The flag should not be subject to weather damage, so it should not be displayed during rain, snow and wind storms, unless it is an all-weather flag.

It should be displayed often, but especially on national and state holidays and special occasions. The flag should be displayed on or near the main building of public institutions, schools during school days and polling places on election days. It should be hoisted briskly and lowered ceremoniously.

When carried in procession with other flags, the U.S. flag should be either on the marching right (the flag’s right) or to the front and center of the flag line. When displayed on a float in a parade, the flag should be hung from a staff or suspended so it falls free. It should not be draped over a vehicle.

When displayed with another flag against a wall from crossed staffs, the U.S. flag should be on its own right (left to a person facing the wall), and its staff should be in front of the other flag’s staff. In a group of flags displayed from staffs, the U.S. flag should be at the center and the highest point.

When the U.S. flag is displayed other than from a staff, it should be displayed flat or suspended so that its folds fall free.

When flags of states, cities or organizations are flown on the same staff, the U.S. flag must be at the top (except during church services conducted at sea by Navy chaplains).

The flag should never be draped or drawn back in folds. Draped red, white and blue bunting should be used for decoration, with the blue at the top and red at the bottom.

The flag may be flown at half-staff to honor a newly deceased federal or state government official by order of the president or the governor, respectively. On Memorial Day, the flag should be displayed at half-staff until noon.

Never do the following:

• Dip the U.S. flag for any person or thing, even though state flags, regimental colors and other flags may be dipped as a mark of honor

• Display it with the union down, except as a signal of distress

• Let the flag touch anything beneath it -- ground, floor, water, merchandise

• Carry it horizontally, but always aloft

• Fasten or display it in a way that will permit it to be damaged or soiled

• Place anything on the flag, including letters, insignia, or designs of any kind

• Use it for holding anything

• Use it as wearing apparel, bedding or drapery. It should not be used on a costume or athletic uniform. However, a flag patch may be attached to the uniform of patriotic organizations, military personnel, police officers and firefighters.

• Use the flag for advertising or promotion purposes or print it on paper napkins, boxes or anything else intended for temporary use and discard

During the hoisting or lowering of the flag or when it passes in parade or review, Americans should stand at attention facing the flag and place their right hand over the heart. Uniformed military members render the military salute. Men not in uniform should remove any headdress and hold it with their right hand at their left shoulder, the hand resting over the heart. Those who are not U.S. citizens should stand at attention. When the flag is worn out or otherwise no longer a fitting emblem for display, it should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.