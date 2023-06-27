The Council Bluffs Rotary Noon Club recognized three public safety officials for their service the community.

Each year, the Rotary Noon Club recognizes first responders for their service with an engraved plaque. This year's honorees are:

• Council Bluffs Police Department Officer Clayton Juhl

• Council Bluffs Fire Department Capt. Mike Godbout

• Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jaron Neumann

The trio were recognized during the club's May 25 meeting at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center.

The mission of Rotary is to provide service to others, promote integrity and advance world understanding, goodwill and peace through the fellowship of business, professional and community leaders, according to a news release. The Noon Club has served Council Bluffs since 1915.

The club meets Thursdays at noon at the Hoff Center, 1001 S. Sixth St. To learn more about Rotary, visit portal.clubrunner.ca/6088, contact Cieandra Tripp at cbrotaryclub@gmail.com or send a note to the Council Bluffs Rotary Noon Club at PO Box 673, Council Bluffs, IA 51502.