Pattie Dee Christensen is a lifelong Council Bluffs resident, has lived a successful life.

She is amazed at the places she's performed, people she has met and, most importantly, that she's made a living doing what she loves.

The self-taught pianist is set to celebrate her 90th birthday with a big birthday party at the PACE Hoff Arts & Culture Center, 1001 S. Sixth St., on Sunday, Aug. 6 from 3 to 5 p.m.

She began playing professionally at age 14 and has performed at many prestigious venues in the area, including the Orpheum Theater, Omaha Press Club as well as churches, nursing homes and service club meetings. She’s played for Warren Buffet, a British ambassador, Marvin Hamlisch, former Omaha Mayor Hal Daub and others.

“I’ve performed in very elite establishments with distinguished clientele,” she told the Nonpareil in 2013.