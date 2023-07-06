On May 31, Richard Miller concluded his time of service on the Pottawattamie County Board of Review. Miller was presented a plaque in appreciation for his 12 years of service and dedication to the Board of Review. Assessor Penny Ravlin and Chief Deputy Assessor Joe Casson presented the award.

The Pottawattamie Conference Board and the Assessor’s Office appreciate Miller’s years of service to this Board and his service to our Community.

The Pottawattamie County Board of Review reviews all assessment petitions and has the power to confirm or adjust any assessment upward or downward. The Board operates independently of the Assessor’s Office.