Council Bluffs K9 officer injured in fall from roof
Council Bluffs K9 officer injured in fall from roof

One of the Council Bluffs Police Department’s K9 officers was seriously injured Monday when he fell off a building officers were searching.

Officers, including PSD Rudy, were searching the abandoned 500 W. Broadway building for intruders, and Rudy and his handler were on an upper floor, a press release from the police department stated. At about 10:10 a.m., Rudy ran ahead and went out a door onto the roof. He was on a sloped section of the roof when he slipped and fell about three stories.

Rudy sustained a broken femur and tibia, the press release stated. Officer Colby McCord and Sgt. Ron Albers transported him to the Iowa State University Veterinary Hospital for surgery.

