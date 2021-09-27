Council Bluffs K9 officer injured in fall from roof

One of the Council Bluffs Police Department’s K9 officers was seriously injured Monday when he fell off a building officers were searching.

Officers, including PSD Rudy, were searching the abandoned 500 W. Broadway building for intruders, and Rudy and his handler were on an upper floor, a press release from the police department stated. At about 10:10 a.m., Rudy ran ahead and went out a door onto the roof. He was on a sloped section of the roof when he slipped and fell about three stories.