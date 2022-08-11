Council Bluffs K9 unit demonstrates police dog training

Council Bluffs residents got up close and personal with two of the city’s police service dogs at a K9 demonstration Wednesday morning at Graham Park — just not too close.

“Don’t pet the dog,” Ofc. Colby McCord told the assembled crowd of children and parents before allowing them to have their picture taken with the animals.

Before pictures, McCord and his K9 companion Rudy, along with Ofc. Alex Klement and his partner Houser, demonstrated some of the different ways the dogs are utilized while on duty.

“We’re here to let residents know that we’re out there for them, but also to let them know what our dogs are capable of doing,” McCord said.

While dogs will be dogs — Rudy, an almost 5-year-old Dutch shepherd, is fond of belly rubs, and Houser, a 2-year-old Belgian malinois, loves to play fetch, according to their puppy profiles on the CBPD website — trained PSDs are able to go from playful to working at the drop of a hat.

After McCord donned a heavily padded bite suit, he play-acted suspicious activity. Klement and Houser worked to apprehend the “suspect.”

Klement shouted multiple warnings at McCord, telling him to surrender. When McCord continued being uncooperative, Klement sent Houser to locate and subdue the suspect.

Houser raced up to McCord and barked continuously, signaling that he had found someone while keeping the suspect rooted in place.

Klement told Houser to stand down while he began frisking the suspect. McCord, still defiant, shoved Klement away from him, which triggered Houser to go after him.

With no prompting from Klement, Houser leapt toward McCord and locked his jaws around his bite suit-encased arm.

The dogs are trained to bite and hold a suspect, and while an arm or leg is preferable, the dogs can’t be trained to go after a specific body part.

Later, McCord pretended to run away from Klement. Houser, again with no verbal command from Klement, went after him, again holding McCord’s arm in his vice-like grip.

Once the demonstration was over, the officers answered questions from the assembled crowd.

“(The dogs are) basically a part of our family,” Klement explained. “(Houser) comes home with me every night. I’ve only had him less than a year now, and he gets along with my whole entire family. He gets along with my wife; my parents have met him. He’s, for all intents and purposes, my dog. Obviously, he belongs to the city, I understand that, but we are just around each other 24/7. I’m the only one who feeds him. I’m the only one who lets him out. It’s just like it would be with your pet at home. We are just that close with them, and then the fact that we’ve trained them to help save other people’s lives and our lives is what makes them so valuable to us.”

Dogs that are trained for police service can cost tens of thousands of dollars, McCord said. All of the city’s police dogs have been purchased from international vendors and transported to the United States. Houser hails from Hungary, and Rudy is from the Netherlands. Training begins when the dogs are a year and a half to two years old.

The state of Iowa doesn’t have a certification process for police service dogs. There are no guidelines for training, so the CBPD K9 unit uses the Nebraska certification standard. Council Bluffs’ K9s are used in both narcotics and patrol situations. To remain certified, dogs and their handlers must record 16 hours of service time in each role per month.

The dogs and their handlers also train once a week with counterparts from other jurisdictions, including Omaha, Douglas County and Papillion.

K9 Houser was named after Marine Sgt. Thomas Houser, a graduate of St. Albert High School, who was killed in action in Iraq in 2005. Around the time the city purchased the dog, there was a ceremony naming Gleason Ave. after Sgt. Houser, and the name felt appropriate.

“We thought it would be a cool honor to do that,” Klement said.

There doesn’t appear to be a story surrounding K9 Rudy’s name, at least not as far as McCord knows.

“His previous handler just liked the name, I guess,” McCord said.

The demonstration was part of the city’s Recreation On-the-Move program, a free drop-in program with pop-up recreational programming throughout the city’s parks. The activities are designed for kids to attend with friends, parents or caregivers and feature a different theme with related games and activities.

The next Recreation On-the-Move event is a movie night collaboration with the Council Bluffs Public Library, scheduled for Sept. 23 at Roberts Park.