Council Bluffs, Lewis Central to offer Summer Food Service Program

Summer Meal Program

The Summer Meal Program through Council Bluffs Community School District is in full force. Breakfast and lunch are served to families by drive through or walk up. Children do not have to be present to receive the meals. A full list of meal sites and times can be found here: buff.ly/37XQSo3. From left, truck drivers Jay Clark and Joe Richardson share a smile while waiting for the final three meals to be distributed to local families at Abraham Lincoln High School on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

 Staff photo/Susan Payne

Council Bluffs and Lewis Central Community School Districts are participating in the Summer Food Service Program this year.

Council Bluffs Community Schools will provide breakfast and lunch weekdays from this week through July 29 (except on July 4) at five schools and several other community sites. Lewis Central will furnish breakfast and lunch weekdays from June 13 through Aug. 12 in the cafeteria at Kreft Primary School.

Meals will be free to all children ages 1-18. One adult may also eat free with their child.

Meals will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis to eat on site and cannot be taken out of the meal facility.

Council Bluffs meals will be offered at the following times and places:

Breakfast – 8:30-9 a.m., Bloomer, Franklin, Hoover elementary schools; Thomas Jefferson High School; and Edison Elementary (July only).

8-9 a.m., Carter Lake Boys and Girls Club

8-8:30 a.m., Charles E. Lakin YMCA

8:45-9:15 a.m., Children’s Square USA

Lunch – 11 a.m.-noon, Bloomer

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Franklin and Hoover Elementary

11: 45 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Edison Elementary

12-12:30 p.m., Thomas Jefferson High School

11-11:30 a.m., Council Bluffs Public Library

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Carter Lake Boys & Girls Club

11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Children’s Square

Lewis Central will offer meals at the following times (all are in the Kreft cafeteria):

Breakfast — 8-9 a.m.

Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Diners age 4 or younger must be accompanied by someone of middle school age or older.

