Council Bluffs, Lewis Central to offer Summer Food Service Program

Council Bluffs and Lewis Central Community School Districts are participating in the Summer Food Service Program this year.
Council Bluffs Community Schools will provide breakfast and lunch weekdays from this week through July 29 (except on July 4) at five schools and several other community sites. Lewis Central will furnish breakfast and lunch weekdays from June 13 through Aug. 12 in the cafeteria at Kreft Primary School.
Meals will be free to all children ages 1-18. One adult may also eat free with their child.
Meals will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis to eat on site and cannot be taken out of the meal facility.
Council Bluffs meals will be offered at the following times and places:
Breakfast – 8:30-9 a.m., Bloomer, Franklin, Hoover elementary schools; Thomas Jefferson High School; and Edison Elementary (July only).
8-9 a.m., Carter Lake Boys and Girls Club
People are also reading…
8-8:30 a.m., Charles E. Lakin YMCA
8:45-9:15 a.m., Children’s Square USA
Lunch – 11 a.m.-noon, Bloomer
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Franklin and Hoover Elementary
11: 45 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Edison Elementary
12-12:30 p.m., Thomas Jefferson High School
11-11:30 a.m., Council Bluffs Public Library
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Carter Lake Boys & Girls Club
11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Children’s Square
Lewis Central will offer meals at the following times (all are in the Kreft cafeteria):
Breakfast — 8-9 a.m.
Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Diners age 4 or younger must be accompanied by someone of middle school age or older.