Looking for a challenging activity this summer?

The Council Bluffs Public Library has one tailored for different age groups as part of its summer reading program, on now through Aug. 12.

“We have four different reading challenges (based on age),” said Anna Hartmann, the library’s youth services manager.

They are birth to age 5, kindergarten to sixth grade, sixth grade to 12th grade, and adult, she said.

“This way, the whole family can participate,” Hartmann said.

It’s an excellent way for parents to be positive role models for their kids, according to Hartmann.

“It’s important for kids, in their lives, to see adults reading,” she said.

Last year, in fact, more than 200 adults took part in summer activities at the library, she added.

This age-appropriate challenge is open to anyone, including adults with no children, Hartmann said.

Participants can win prizes by earning up to five badges — either by recording the amount of time reading, or the number of library activities they want to participate in, or a combination of both, Hartmann said.

Something new this year for kids in third through sixth grade is “Choose Your Own Adventure Book Club,” she said.

Each Friday from 2 to 3 p.m., children will learn of a new adventure, then decide what path to take to reach their goal — an easy path or one more challenging.

Other activities for kids this summer include a sing/dance event at 10 a.m. on June 7 in Bayliss Park, a circus variety show at 10 a.m. on June 21 in Bayliss, a family magic show at 10 a.m. on July 5 at Bayliss, an insect zoo at 10 a.m. on July 12 at the library, and a science show at 10 a m. on July 19 in Bayliss.

Last year, more than 600 youths took part in summer activities there, Hartmann said.

A new participant this year is 6-year-old Abby Green, who visited the library with her grandmother on Monday, May 30.

They were there to pick up some books to improve Abby’s reading as she enters the first grade this fall.

“That is very important,” said her grandmother, Diane Hiatt.

Hartmann then showed them the many activities this year’s summer program offers.

“This is just what we wanted,” Hiatt told Hartmann. “This is something to boost her interest in reading.”

There are many activities for teens to do, besides the reading challenge.

In fact, two words may best describe the events this summer inside Teen Central — game on.

Video games will be available for play on Thursdays from 3 to 5 p.m.

Teens can build a song on an iPad on June 5-7 and June 12-14 from 3 to 5 p.m., and then paint a vinyl record on June 20-21 and June 26-28 from 3 to 5 p.m.

To learn about cooking waffles is on the menu on June 10 from 2 to 3 p.m.

More than 100 teens took part in activities last summer, Hartmann said.

Speaking of menus, the library has partnered with the Council Bluffs Public Schools for serving free lunches during the summer.

Anyone under the age of 18 can receive a free lunch from 11 to 11:30 a.m. in the library on weekdays.

An adult accompanying a child can also eat free.

“This has been going on for a number of years,” Hartmann said.

For more information, visit councilbluffslibrary.org.