Council Bluffs man dies in motorcycle crash in Omaha

  • Updated
Emergency light

A54-year-old Council Bluffs, Iowa, man died in a motorcycle crash while exiting onto I-80 in Omaha on Friday.

Jamie Richardson was driving a motorcycle at the on-ramp from southbound 60th Street to I-80 east when he left the roadway around 3:20 p.m., according to the Omaha Police Department.

Omaha Police said Richardson was driving a 2010 Harley Davidson. After he left the roadway, Richardson fell off the motorcycle and both went down an embankment. Citizens on scene attempted to resuscitate Richardson before medics arrived.

Omaha Fire Department medics transported Richardson to Nebraska Medicine, where he died during surgery.

Police said Richardson was wearing a helmet. Alcohol is being investigated as a potential factor in the crash.

