Council Bluffs man matches four, wins $50k prize in Oct. 5 Powerball drawing

Steve Bartlett of Council Bluffs matched four out of five numbers in the Oct. 5 Powerball drawing and won a $50,000 prize.

A Council Bluffs man has won a $50,000 Powerball prize.

Steve Bartlett matched four of five white balls and the Powerball in the Oct. 5 drawing. He was one number away from winning that night’s $354.4 million jackpot.

Bartlett purchased his winning ticket at Kwik Shop, 1749 Broadway in Council Bluffs. He claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Clive.

The winning numbers in the Oct. 5 drawing were 26-30-33-37-62 and Powerball 6. The Power Play® number was 2.

Players in $2 Powerball choose their first five numbers from a pool of 69, and another number — called the Powerball — from a separate pool of 26. The Power Play option is available for an extra $1 per play.

Since getting its start in April 1992 in 15 states with jackpots that started at a guaranteed $2 million, Powerball has grown into one of the world’s biggest and most recognizable lottery games. Today, Powerball is played by 48 lotteries across the country with drawings at 9:59 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

