Council Bluffs' man visits Iowa-based organization in Africa

An avid traveler domestically and internationally, Kim Gibson of Council Bluffs and TS Banking Group Board of Directors member, recently took another monumental trip. This time, he went to Africa to visit a nonprofit organization, Siouxland Tanzania Emergency Medical Ministry, founded and administrated out of Sioux City.

STEMM, established in 1996 was created to develop a relational bridge between Siouxland and Tanzania by addressing the priorities of spiritual growth, medical care and educational opportunities for the local area. In building this relationship, the overwhelming AIDS orphan crisis was one that could not be ignored and today is also an integral part of the STEMM organization.

The organization cares for 52 orphans, provides medical care for the surrounding area, offers school lunch programs and has a 75-acre irrigated farm which produces corn, fruits and vegetables. Additionally, STEMM offers women’s empowerment business development for Maasai villages, educational and faith-based outreach.

After a breath-taking safari in the plains of Serengeti, Gibson was equally overwhelmed with his experience in rural Mbuguni, Tanzania while staying at STEMM.