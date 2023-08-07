A Council Bluffs man has won a $100,000 Powerball prize.

Jeffrey Myers matched four of five white balls and the Powerball in the July 19 drawing. His initial $50,000 prize was doubled because he added the $1 Power Play option, which multiples non-jackpot prize amounts by up to 10 times.

Myers purchased his winning ticket at Atherton's Phillips 66, 2900 W. Broadway St. in Council Bluffs, and claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Clive.

The winning numbers in the July 19 drawing were 7-10-11-13-24 and Powerball 24. The Power Play was 2.

Players in $2 Powerball choose their first five numbers from a pool of 69, and another number — called the Powerball — from a separate pool of 26. The Power Play option is available for an extra $1 per play.

Since getting its start in April 1992 in 15 states with jackpots that started at a guaranteed $2 million, Powerball has grown into one of the world's biggest and most recognizable lottery games. Today Powerball is played by 48 lotteries across the country with drawings at 9:59 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.