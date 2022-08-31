 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Council Bluffs man wins $30k prize in Iowa Lottery Lightning Cash game

  • 0

A Council Bluffs man has won a $30,000 lottery prize.

Mario Banderas won the third top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s Lightning Cash scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at Speedee Mart, 2301 S. 24th St. in Council Bluffs and claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Clive, according to a press release from the Iowa Lottery.

Lightning Cash is a $3 scratch game that features eight top prizes of $30,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.51. For more information about this game and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Misery mounts for millions in Pakistan's 'monsoon on steroids'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert