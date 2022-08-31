Council Bluffs man wins $30k prize in Iowa Lottery Lightning Cash game

Mario Banderas won the third top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s Lightning Cash scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at Speedee Mart, 2301 S. 24th St. in Council Bluffs and claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Clive, according to a press release from the Iowa Lottery.

Lightning Cash is a $3 scratch game that features eight top prizes of $30,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.51. For more information about this game and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.