Council Bluffs man wins $50K with lottery scratch off ticket

A Council Bluffs man who won a $50,000 lottery prize said that sleep was hard to come by the night he scratched off his big win.

“1:38 (a.m.), I was up, ready to go,” Kenneth Dukes told the Iowa Lottery after his prize in May at the lottery headquarters in Clive. “It was still dark.”

Dukes, 86, won the fourth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Cash Bonus” scratch game, the lottery said in a release. He purchased his winning ticket at Hy-Vee, 1745 Madison Ave. in Council Bluffs.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He played it when he returned home and uncovered a matching symbol. He began to scratch to reveal the prize amount, but wasn’t expecting to uncover one of the game’s top prizes, the lottery said.

“I started scratching and there’s a zero,” he said. “I thought, ‘Oh, $10. No, $100!’ Kept on going: ‘$1,000?’ No, the big one! Nice surprise.”

Dukes said he plans to use part of his winnings to purchase new car tires and save the rest.

Cash Bonus is a $5 scratch game that features eight top prizes of $50,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.49, the lottery said. For more information go to ialottery.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.