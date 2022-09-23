 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Council Bluffs man wins second big Iowa Lottery prize in three months

A Council Bluffs man has won a large lottery prize for the second time in three months.

Joseph Chubick won the first $100,000 top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Triple Cash Payout” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at Super Convenience Store, 2547 Second Ave. in Council Bluffs, and claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Clive.

His big win comes three months after he claimed a $50,000 lottery prize in a different scratch game. Chubick won the 80th top prize in the Iowa Lottery's "$50,000 Super Crossword" scratch game back in June. He purchased the winning ticket for that game at Super Convenience Store also.

Triple Cash Payout is a $10 scratch game that features 10 top prizes of $100,000 and overall odds of 1 in 2.98. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.

