Council Bluffs named Iowa Technology Community of the Year

“We are honored to have played a part in earning this recognition for the Council Bluffs and are especially proud of the collaboration amongst all the key partners,” said Brenda Mainwaring, president and CEO of the Iowa West Foundation. “There are so many organizations working tirelessly to meet the needs of our community. Our goal is to support and empower them in order to continuously improve the lives of our residents.”

When the COVID-19 pandemic forced school buildings to close in March of 2020, many families relied on BLink to continue learning. The Council Bluffs Area Wi-Fi Consortium worked quickly to launch two new phases of BLink coverage. The BLink Wi-Fi coverage map can be found at blinkwifi.org.

“Google is proud to call Council Bluffs home and congratulates the city and our local partners on this tremendous recognition,” said Dan Harbeke, head of external affairs for Google. “Access to technology is critical to help bridge the digital divide, and Google is committed to be a community partner that helps prepare our students for the jobs of tomorrow.”