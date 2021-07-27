Council Bluffs National Night Out planned for Aug. 3

The 2021 Council Bluffs National Night Out event will take place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 3 at the Lake Manawa North Shore Park (4200 South 11th St).

The event is free and will be fun for the whole family, the city said in announcing this year's event.

"National Night Out gives everyone in the community a chance to interact with our local law enforcement officers and first responders," the city said in a release.

Multiple local agencies will be present at the 2021 National Night Out, including Council Bluffs Police Department, Council Bluffs Fire Department, Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office, Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement and Lifenet Air Methods.

Nationally, millions of neighbors participate in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide, the city said. Communities host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts, safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events and more.