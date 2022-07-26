Council Bluffs National Night Out to be held on Aug. 2

The City of Council Bluffs is hosting the 2022 National Night Out community-building event on Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 5:30-8 p.m., at Lake Manawa North Shore Park, 4200 S. 11th St.

The free annual event provides an opportunity for communities to meet and build trust with local law enforcement and first responders.

“National Night Out is an opportunity to come and interact on a personal level to gain an understanding that the officers and other responders are just like anyone else,” Council Bluffs Police Officer Brian Hamilton said.

Multiple local agencies will be present at this year’s Night Out, including the Council Bluffs police and fire departments, the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management Agency, the Iowa State Patrol, Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement and LifeNet Air Methods.

The LifeNet medical helicopter will arrive at 5:45 p.m. and is scheduled to be onsite for about an hour, according to Hamilton.

Hamilton also said he will be donning a bite suit in order to take part in a K-9 unit demonstration, which will begin around 6:30 p.m.

The event will feature free food and giveaways, including T-shirts, water bottles and footballs, while supplies last. There will also be a raffle for a kids’ bicycle. This year’s sponsors include Warren Highline, Walmart, Coberly’s Real Images and B&D Turf Cars.

Since its inception in 1984, thousands of communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide have participated in National Night Out. Communities use the evening to get to know their neighbors with block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts, safety demonstrations, seminars and activities for kids.

National Night Out promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie with the idea of making neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live, according to the press release. The evening also tries to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. The event also provides an opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under favorable circumstances.

In the event of rain, the Night Out will be held on the following Tuesday, Aug. 9.

For more information, visit the City of Council Bluffs’ Facebook page at facebook.com/CityofCB.