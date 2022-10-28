 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Council Bluffs National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday

A number of community partners will host the Council Bluffs National Prescription Drug Take Back Day event on Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., locals can drop off expired or unused prescription drugs and over-the-county medications for safe disposal. The event will be held at Walgreens, 535 E. Broadway. Drop off will take place on the west side of the building next to the drive through lane, according to local partners.

Teaming up on the event is the City of Council Bluffs, Council Bluffs Recycling Center, Prevention Means Progress, Council Bluffs Police Department and Walgreens. Saturday is the DEA's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The event is free and will be held rain or shine.

