The City of Council Bluffs is on the verge of a new, improved waste collection system.

The city has been distributing more than 39,000 new recycling and trash/yard waste carts, and automated collect of the carts will begin the week of July 3, according to a news release.

The 96-gallon carts have wheels for easy maneuvering, attached lids to keep recyclables and solid waste dry and secure, and allow residents to recycle more.

With the added capacity, residents no longer need to sort recyclables. Instead, residents can place all accepted recyclable items directly into the new cart.

"The change to carted single-stream recycling and garbage collection is a big step forward for the City of Council Bluffs," Tony Fiala, solid waste superintendent for the City of Council Bluffs, said in the release. "The carted single-stream recycling will provide more capacity and make it easier for residents to recycle."

Using carts for the collection of all solid waste will improve efficiency, reduce litter and improve the aesthetics of the city, Fiala said.

"The City of Council Bluffs appreciates the funding and collaboration with the Recycling Partnership to help make this a reality," Fiala said.

The 96-gallon carts were delivered at residents' homes in May through late June. Each cart will be delivered with a packet of information on what can and cannot be recycled, a recycling collection calendar, and other program details.

Residents can begin using their new carts starting July 3. Recycling collection will change to every other week on your regular trash day, and schedules will be provided upon delivery of the new carts.

Waste Connections is hosting a drop-off recycling event for residents wishing to recycle old garbage and recycling containers. The drop-off event will take place in the north parking lot of Horseshoe Casino daily between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. the week of July 10.

The City of Council Bluffs applied for and received a grant from The Recycling Partnership, a nonprofit organization that works with communities, companies and governments to transform the recycling process. Council Bluffs was selected to receive grant support because of its dedication to advancing recycling in the community.

The Recycling Partnership grant will provide nearly $315,000 for the over 19,650 new recycling carts and includes funding for education and outreach about the new collection process, according to the release.

The city asks that residents continue to do their part by placing only accepted recyclable materials in their carts, including aluminum and steel cans, food and beverage cartons, paper products (including newspapers and flattened cardboard) and plastic containers with twist-top lids, as well as margarine and yogurt tubs.

To help limit contamination, quickly rinse food and drink containers and place them directly into the recycling cart — no sorting needed.

Some items that cannot be recycled include plastic bags, paper towels, electrical equipment, batteries, and clothing. These items often get added to recycling carts because of "wishcycling" or the hope that they can be recycled. While well-intentioned, non-recyclables cause serious issues.

Yard waste can be combined with garbage in the 96-gallon cart year-round. All materials must fit in the cart with the lid closed. Waste Connections will collect additional paper yard waste bags during peak times (April 15 through May 31 and Oct. 15 through Nov. 30). By eliminating a separate weekly yard waste collection, the city saves more than $1 million, reduces carbon emissions and lessens the wear and tear on roads.

The Council Bluffs City Council approved a monthly rate increase of $1 for solid waste collection. The approved rate adjustment begins in July 2023. The new solid waste rate is $21 monthly and is billed quarterly.

"We are pleased to offer our residents the convenience of automated collection and single-stream recycling," Fiala said. "Drivers can make approximately 60% more stops per hour with an automated truck improving efficiency, reducing our carbon footprint, and lessening road wear and tear. The new carts will be easy to move around, and the uniformity will result in cleaner neighborhood streets."

Residents can download "WasteConnect" in the App Store or Google Play Store to find collection schedules, set up notifications, and more. For additional solid waste program details, visit cbrecycles.com or contact Waste Connections at 712-890-5549.