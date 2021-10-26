Council Bluffs Noon Rotary Club hosts speaker on global polio eradication

The Council Bluffs Noon Rotary Club will sponsor a speaker on polio this week in conjunction with World Polio Day, which was Sunday.
Gretchen Bren, who has been involved in the war on polio on several different levels, will speak at noon Thursday at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 S. Sixth St., a press release from the club stated.
In 1985, Rotary International launched PolioPlus, the largest internationally coordinated private-sector support of a public health initiative at that time with an initial fundraising goal of $120 million, according to the Rotary International website. In 1994, the International Commission for the Certification of Poliomyelitis Eradication announced that polio had been eliminated from the Americas. By the year 2000, a record 550 million children – almost 10% of the world’s population – had received the oral polio vaccine.
Bren made her first polio immunization trip to Kaduna, Nigeria in 2008 and has been back there six times. She has also traveled to Chad twice, Mali, India, Madagascar and Pakistan to participate in immunization projects. She was honored with the Citation for Meritorious Service from the Trustees of the Rotary Foundation in 2012 and in 2014 received the International Service Award for a Polio-Free World from the trustees.
Bren has been the District 5650 PolioPlus Chairwoman for the past several years and is also a district trainer and facilitator at the Rotary Zone level for district trainers. She is also the immediate past chairwoman of the Rotary Action Group for Polio Survivors.
To date, there has been a 99.9% worldwide reduction in polio cases over the past three decades. Further efforts are needed to eliminate the wild poliovirus from Afghanistan and Pakistan, where it is still endemic. No one wants to lose any of the progress that has already been made.
Polio is a highly infectious disease that most commonly affects children younger than 5. The virus is spread primarily through contaminated water. It can attack the nervous system and, in some instances, lead to paralysis. Although there is no cure, there is a safe and effective vaccine, which Rotary and its partners have used to immunize more than 2.5 billion children worldwide.
Concern remains that the disease could rebound if not completely eliminated. Unless polio is eradicated within 10 years, as many as 200,000 new cases could develop around the world each year, according to Rotary International. Although only two countries have reported polio cases caused by the wild virus in the past few years, leaders fear no child is safe until they have all been vaccinated.
The Council Bluffs Noon and Centennial Rotary Clubs have supported the eradication effort. Every year, members are asked to make an annual contribution to the PolioPlus Campaign. In October, the Noon Rotary’s programming focuses on polio and why it is important to continue the campaign.
Anyone interested in hearing Bren’s presentation may contact club administrator Cieandra Tripp at cbrotaryclub@gmail.com or send a note to the Council Bluffs Rotary Club at P.O. Box 673, Council Bluffs, IA 51502.