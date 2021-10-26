Council Bluffs Noon Rotary Club hosts speaker on global polio eradication

To date, there has been a 99.9% worldwide reduction in polio cases over the past three decades. Further efforts are needed to eliminate the wild poliovirus from Afghanistan and Pakistan, where it is still endemic. No one wants to lose any of the progress that has already been made.

Polio is a highly infectious disease that most commonly affects children younger than 5. The virus is spread primarily through contaminated water. It can attack the nervous system and, in some instances, lead to paralysis. Although there is no cure, there is a safe and effective vaccine, which Rotary and its partners have used to immunize more than 2.5 billion children worldwide.

Concern remains that the disease could rebound if not completely eliminated. Unless polio is eradicated within 10 years, as many as 200,000 new cases could develop around the world each year, according to Rotary International. Although only two countries have reported polio cases caused by the wild virus in the past few years, leaders fear no child is safe until they have all been vaccinated.

The Council Bluffs Noon and Centennial Rotary Clubs have supported the eradication effort. Every year, members are asked to make an annual contribution to the PolioPlus Campaign. In October, the Noon Rotary’s programming focuses on polio and why it is important to continue the campaign.

Anyone interested in hearing Bren’s presentation may contact club administrator Cieandra Tripp at cbrotaryclub@gmail.com or send a note to the Council Bluffs Rotary Club at P.O. Box 673, Council Bluffs, IA 51502.

