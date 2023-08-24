Shae McGinnis and Justin Butcher graduated from the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy in a ceremony held Aug. 18 in West Des Moines.

The graduation ceremony was attended by family, friends, and law enforcement officials from across the state.

McGinnis and Butcher were part of the 309th graduating class and completed the academy’s rigorous 16-week training program, which consists of coursework in policing communications, criminal law, physical fitness and emergency response. The officers also received training in patrol procedures, investigations and tactical and administrative skills.

Attorney General Brenna Bird congratulated the graduates, welcoming them onstage as they were presented with their diplomas by ILEA Director Brady Carney.

"Our law enforcement officers are heroes,” Bird said in a news release. “They put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe. I congratulate Officer McGinnis and Officer Butcher for answering the call to serve and protect. I am so proud of our law enforcement for this accomplishment, and Iowa communities thank you. Know that our brave men and women in blue will always have an ally in the Attorney General's office.”

Both Officer McGinnis and Officer Butcher will serve with the Council Bluffs Police Department.