“He who plants a tree plants hope,” Lucy Larcom once said.

On Friday, Council Bluffs city officials planted a tree as part of a dedication ceremony for the city’s newest park, as well as an observance of Arbor Day.

The Eastern Hills Trail Stop Park was recently completed on the northeast corner of Eastern Hills Drive and Greenview Road. The playground was installed in August 2022, and the landscaping, fencing and parking was completed earlier this month. It’s right on a trail, so it’s a convenient place to stop for those who use the trail system.

“The park is a long-awaited addition to the eastern part of town,” Mayor Matt Walsh said in his remarks. “As the city expanded to the east, we really didn’t have a park that people in these housing developments could (walk) to.”

The nearest park was Valley View Park, which is about two miles away, Walsh said.

“The people said they really wanted a park,” he continued.

The new park provides a recreational destination they can use without leaving the surrounding neighborhoods, Walsh said.

“This space used to be just a street and a street right-of-way,” said Vincent Martorello, director of Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation. “Now, it’s a recreational spot where families can come.”

The park’s amenities include a picnic shelter, picnic tables, bicycle parking, benches, a water fountain, ample parking, a play structure and swings. The play structure features a modern design and interesting colors and shapes, including a metal kite that appears to be stuck in the top of it. City officials say it offers age-appropriate challenges for children of various ages.

Walsh and Martorello shoveled dirt around a Japanese tree lilac as they anchored it on the east end of the park — a grassy area with other trees and landscaping.

“We value the importance of active, outdoor play for children,” Martorello said. “The Eastern Hills Trail Stop Park is another wonderful place for kids in Council Bluffs to exercise their body and imagination.”

Walsh also issued a proclamation designating Friday Arbor Day in Council Bluffs:

WHEREAS, the City of Council Bluffs recognizes and supports the professional management of its urban forest; and

WHEREAS, the City of Council Bluffs values the partnership with community organizations, corporations and utilities in getting trees planted; and

WHEREAS, the City of Council Bluffs recognizes the important of trees and their contribution to the beauty and value of homes, neighborhoods, parks, business areas and to help nullify man’s pollution to the environment; and

WHEREAS, the City of Council Bluffs has been recognized as a Tree City USA by the National Arbor Day Foundation for 34 consecutive years and honored for its continual commitment to professional urban forestry practices in partnership with Council Bluffs Trees Forever, Mid-American Energy and Black Hills Energy;

NOW, THEREFORE I, Matt Walsh, mayor of Council Bluffs, Iowa, by virtue of the authority vested in me, do hereby proclaim April 29, 2023 as Arbor Day in this city, and in so doing, encourage all citizens to plant and care for trees and to support our city’s community forestry program.

Around the area, Treynor Community School District students will plant five trees Monday near the Cardinals football field and five at a city park.